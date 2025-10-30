Pennsylvania's Chic Poconos Paradise Is A Private Community With Lakes And Kayaking
Imagine a gorgeous Pennsylvania mountain region with vibrant foliage in autumn, skiing in winter, hiking in spring, and lake recreation in summer. Welcome to the Poconos! The area is a popular weekend escape for many, as it's conveniently located about a two-hour drive from New York City and Philadelphia. If you're looking for a place to stay, consider the private community of Gold Key Lakes, a chic getaway just outside the charming town of Milford.
The community centers around a trio of lakes — Fawn Lake, Autumn Lake, and Gold Key Lake — all of which are stocked with bass and walleye. In summer, the largest of the three, the spring-fed Gold Key Lake, has a beach with roped-off swim areas and lifeguards on duty, plus a floating trampoline, slide, and swim platform. Throughout most of the year, guests can also borrow canoes, kayaks, rowboats, sailboats, and paddleboats to explore the lakes, as well as take sailing lessons.
Enjoy the amenities of Gold Key Lakes
Apart from the lakes, the community features more than 37 miles of paved roads ideal for morning runs, afternoon strolls, or leisurely bike rides. There's a playground for kids, as well as bocce, horseshoe, tennis, basketball, and volleyball courts. In case of inclement weather, pool and ping pong tables await in the recreation room, which is part of the main lodge and community center.
The lodge has an adults-only lounge and library, ten rooms for rent (for members only), and a restaurant with a spacious terrace overlooking the beach on Gold Key Lake. It's open for lunch and dinner, but you can also just swing by for an ice cream cone. If you'd rather picnic or barbecue, you can have a lakeside meal at one of three designated areas. Fall is the optimal time for a picturesque picnic: According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the best time to catch autumn's full-color show in the Poconos is late October.
Plan a getaway to the Poconos
Though most people you'll see around Gold Key Lakes are residents or vacation home owners, there are some Airbnbs available for rental. The only dining option within the community is at the main lodge, but if you're planning to picnic or grill, it's wise to pick up supplies outside the complex. In Milford, about 15 minutes away by car, you'll find a good selection of groceries at Key Food Marketplace. Then stop by the nearby Waterwheel Café, Bakery & Bar, housed inside a historic grist mill — it's also a fantastic place to pick up takeaway coffee and pastries.
Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport is less than an hour away by car, and you'll need your own transportation to navigate the area, which isn't well served by trains or buses. If you're road-tripping through the region, don't miss Raymondskill Falls, the state's tallest waterfall, or a ride along the Delaware Water Gap Scenic Drive, one of the oldest commercial routes in the United States.