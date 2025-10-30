Pennsylvania's Chic Poconos Paradise Is A Private Community With Lakes And Kayaking

Imagine a gorgeous Pennsylvania mountain region with vibrant foliage in autumn, skiing in winter, hiking in spring, and lake recreation in summer. Welcome to the Poconos! The area is a popular weekend escape for many, as it's conveniently located about a two-hour drive from New York City and Philadelphia. If you're looking for a place to stay, consider the private community of Gold Key Lakes, a chic getaway just outside the charming town of Milford.

The community centers around a trio of lakes — Fawn Lake, Autumn Lake, and Gold Key Lake — all of which are stocked with bass and walleye. In summer, the largest of the three, the spring-fed Gold Key Lake, has a beach with roped-off swim areas and lifeguards on duty, plus a floating trampoline, slide, and swim platform. Throughout most of the year, guests can also borrow canoes, kayaks, rowboats, sailboats, and paddleboats to explore the lakes, as well as take sailing lessons.