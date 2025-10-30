Rick Steves' Top Recommended Seaside Restaurant In Italy Is A Tasty Mediterranean Charmer

Rick Steves has many favorite watering holes, like the Anglesea Arms, a vibrant refuge that's his favorite pub scene in all of London. But if you want to "cin cin" and chin wag with the travel expert in Vernazza, Italy, he'll be at Ristorante Belforte sipping Cinque Terre wine, in one of the best countries for happy hour with its beloved aperitivo tradition. He calls this half-century-old coastal classic one of his top recommended European seaside settings, describing on his website how "you can feel the mist from the surf crashing below on the Vernazza breakwater."

As you savor antipasti from neighboring Ligurian Riviera towns like Monterosso anchovies, Porto Venere mussels, Elba rock octopus, and Santa Margherita pink shrimp, with regional wine seemingly curated to pair each snack, Steves says that "views of the ancient vineyard terracing all around you make the experience a highlight." But the Europhile is being modest with his description. In reality, you'll want to pinch yourself as you're perched on one of the restaurant's three open-air decks, somehow hovering out from craggy cliffs into panoramas of splendid azures of sea and sky and cinematic sunsets. Your backdrop for this view? The medieval Doria fortress, which just happens to be fashioned out of the sandstone landscape.

These effortlessly dramatic landscapes set against the dazzling town of Vernazza, which Steves says is the "jewel" of Italy's iconic Cinque Terre, garnished with the local family-run Belforte's gregarious waitstaff, is why fans like Steves return regularly to hang out in its Mediterranean charm. As Mary and Greg rave on TripAdvisor, "We have been holidaying in Vernazza for the past 18 years and meals at Belforte are always a highlight," dining there four times in 2025 alone.