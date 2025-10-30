Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountain College Town Is A Cozy Getaway With Southern Charm And Serene Nature

North Georgia's serene beauty is bound to astound visitors. In this part of the Peach State lie the Blue Ridge Mountains of Appalachia, where you'll find Young Harris, a destination near the North Carolina border that offers a cozy getaway with southern charm. Located just over two hours from Atlanta, this small town is surrounded by nature and is home to Young Harris College, established in 1886. Although it was once named a Best National Liberal Arts College, there's more to the Enchanted Valley, as the town is nicknamed, than this private institution.

You'll need a few days to soak it all in, and if you want the true Young Harris experience, stay at Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa. It has all the necessary comforts for a retreat to this rural destination. Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa is a verdant 503-acre haven with bucolic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The scenery can be enjoyed throughout the property and is visible from the lodge and its homey guest rooms (If you prefer, you can also book a cottage or a spa suite). On Tripadvisor, Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa has a 4.3 rating, with many reviewers noting the Southern hospitality of the staff.

Additionally, an individual wrote, "They offer so much to do without having to leave the property." Indeed, Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa prides itself on its selection of activities that will allow you to immerse yourself in your surroundings. You can go horseback riding through the forest or play a round of golf on a lush 18-hole course so picturesque, it will be hard to believe it's real. At the time of this writing, nightly rates for Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa start at approximately $200, but note that prices do increase in late spring and summer.