Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountain College Town Is A Cozy Getaway With Southern Charm And Serene Nature
North Georgia's serene beauty is bound to astound visitors. In this part of the Peach State lie the Blue Ridge Mountains of Appalachia, where you'll find Young Harris, a destination near the North Carolina border that offers a cozy getaway with southern charm. Located just over two hours from Atlanta, this small town is surrounded by nature and is home to Young Harris College, established in 1886. Although it was once named a Best National Liberal Arts College, there's more to the Enchanted Valley, as the town is nicknamed, than this private institution.
You'll need a few days to soak it all in, and if you want the true Young Harris experience, stay at Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa. It has all the necessary comforts for a retreat to this rural destination. Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa is a verdant 503-acre haven with bucolic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The scenery can be enjoyed throughout the property and is visible from the lodge and its homey guest rooms (If you prefer, you can also book a cottage or a spa suite). On Tripadvisor, Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa has a 4.3 rating, with many reviewers noting the Southern hospitality of the staff.
Additionally, an individual wrote, "They offer so much to do without having to leave the property." Indeed, Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa prides itself on its selection of activities that will allow you to immerse yourself in your surroundings. You can go horseback riding through the forest or play a round of golf on a lush 18-hole course so picturesque, it will be hard to believe it's real. At the time of this writing, nightly rates for Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa start at approximately $200, but note that prices do increase in late spring and summer.
Discover local dining, wine, and more, in Young Harris
While you may be drawn to Young Harris's natural splendor and recreational activities, you'll delight in its small Southern town ambiance. Young Harris College is the perfect place to start exploring, and not just because it's near Cupid Falls (more on that later). The area surrounding Young Harris College, along Highway 76, is known as Main Street. There are some local businesses here, like Cable's Gallery, a place that is nothing short of magical, thanks in part to its painted ceiling that looks like the night sky. "Some really nice artwork – paintings, pottery, stained glass, wood, jewelry – created by local artists. Definitely worth a visit," reads a review from Google.
Also on Main Street is Enrico's Italian Restaurant, a long-standing eatery known for its signature fresh flavors and painted murals of the Italian coast. If you head down Highway 76, you'll discover Mary's Southern Grill. With its kitschy decor and wood booths, this eatery, which serves breakfast and lunch, screams old school. True to its name, this establishment has traditional Southern hospitality and fare. Directly across from Mary's Southern Grill is Mountain Creek Antiques. Reviewers on Google say it's not uncommon to be given coffee and cookies by staff as you peruse through the stalls with items from past eras.
Did you know that North Georgia is home to the Upper Hiwassee Highlands AVA, a unique wine region in the Appalachian foothills? As such, you don't want to miss out on visiting Young Harris' Crane Creek Vineyards, where you can sample creations like Hellbender, a dry red wine, and Traminette, a floral off-dry white wine. There are two tasting rooms to choose from — The Farmhouse and the Stone House. However, the view from the latter is phenomenal.
Nature adventures in and around Young Harris, Georgia
There's something to keep in mind when planning your getaway to Young Harris: Much of Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa's activities are open to all, not just hotel guests. This includes horseback riding, the golf course, archery, and axe throwing, among other things. Put simply, you don't necessarily have to stay here to take advantage of its offerings. You could always book a cabin in Young Harris on Airbnb. One option is Cedar Sunsets, a two-bedroom guest favorite. According to a reviewer, "The cabin is cozy, comfortable, and makes you feel embraced by the woods with a stunning view of the mountains." A five-night stay will cost you less than $1,000.
Wherever you decide to stay, there are other nature adventures to be had in and near Young Harris. Consider that Anna Ruby Falls, one of Georgia's most popular attractions, is under an hour away. However, you can easily access Cupid Falls, a small but scenic waterfall, from Young Harris College. It's situated within Corn Creek Preserve just off Thomas Town Road and conveniently features a parking lot. Reviewers on Google and AllTrails say that the trail leading to Cupid Falls is flat and should take you only a few minutes to traverse from the parking lot. Plus, this dog-friendly site has boardwalks for a leisurely tree-lined stroll.
From Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa, you can explore the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest via Miller Trek. The trail is 6.5 miles long, but take into account that AllTrails users mention that it is pretty overgrown. There are plenty of hiking opportunities in the neighboring city of Hiawassee on Lake Chatuge, too. You can even rent boats, jet skis, and other gear at Young Harris Watersports & RV for use on this body of water.