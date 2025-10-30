Just One Hour From Stowe Is Vermont's Charming, Underrated Town With Fall Foliage, Stargazing, And Antiques

The town of Peacham, Vermont, is a picturesque village that feels like a postcard-worthy New England destination just an hour from Stowe, Vermont. With its quaint white churches, storybook farms, and rolling green hills, this small town offers visitors a peaceful retreat. Whether you're a nature lover, history enthusiast, or just looking for a gorgeous weekend getaway, Peacham has something for every adventurer.

Vermont is known for its collection of mountain villages with stunning fall views and charming downtowns, and Peacham is just one of them. Settled in 1776, Peacham is one of the oldest towns in the Green Mountain State. Its history is deeply rooted in agriculture, particularly dairy farming, which has influenced and shaped the region and its residents for many years and continues to be celebrated through galleries, antique festivals, local craftsmanship, and community traditions. Peacham's downtown area is packed with character. Several local shops and galleries showcase the creativity of the town, offering handmade crafts, vintage antiques, and unique gifts, as well as annual antique shows and events. The location of the town, far from the bright lights of big cities, offers an ideal environment for stargazing.

About a 3-hour drive from Boston, Peacham is located in Northeastern Vermont. The nearest airport is located in the well-known town of Burlington, an artsy urban area surrounded by mountains, which is just 1.5 hours from Peacham's adorable downtown. The journey to this town is part of its charm, and making the drive from either the east or the west offers scenic views across Vermont's rolling hills and valleys along the way. As one of New England's top foliage destinations, this cozy corner of Vermont is a magnificent place for your next fall road trip.