Just One Hour From Stowe Is Vermont's Charming, Underrated Town With Fall Foliage, Stargazing, And Antiques
The town of Peacham, Vermont, is a picturesque village that feels like a postcard-worthy New England destination just an hour from Stowe, Vermont. With its quaint white churches, storybook farms, and rolling green hills, this small town offers visitors a peaceful retreat. Whether you're a nature lover, history enthusiast, or just looking for a gorgeous weekend getaway, Peacham has something for every adventurer.
Vermont is known for its collection of mountain villages with stunning fall views and charming downtowns, and Peacham is just one of them. Settled in 1776, Peacham is one of the oldest towns in the Green Mountain State. Its history is deeply rooted in agriculture, particularly dairy farming, which has influenced and shaped the region and its residents for many years and continues to be celebrated through galleries, antique festivals, local craftsmanship, and community traditions. Peacham's downtown area is packed with character. Several local shops and galleries showcase the creativity of the town, offering handmade crafts, vintage antiques, and unique gifts, as well as annual antique shows and events. The location of the town, far from the bright lights of big cities, offers an ideal environment for stargazing.
About a 3-hour drive from Boston, Peacham is located in Northeastern Vermont. The nearest airport is located in the well-known town of Burlington, an artsy urban area surrounded by mountains, which is just 1.5 hours from Peacham's adorable downtown. The journey to this town is part of its charm, and making the drive from either the east or the west offers scenic views across Vermont's rolling hills and valleys along the way. As one of New England's top foliage destinations, this cozy corner of Vermont is a magnificent place for your next fall road trip.
Arts, antiques, and eats in the heart of Vermont
Despite being somewhat of a rural town, Peacham has always been a hub for the arts. Local farmers, artisans, and scholars have long been contributors to the town's rich culture. The Gilmore Gallery, located inside the Peacham Library, exhibits works of watercolor, oil paintings, photography collections, and group shows featuring local artists and community members. In addition to art, this charming library offers a collection of books and displays about the town's history, agricultural roots, and its earliest settlers.
Several shops in the area specialize in local antiques, from vintage furniture to classic Vermont pottery. Throughout the year, the Town of Peacham hosts seasonal events like the Summer Exhibitions, the Fourth of July celebration, the Winter Carnival, and the Fall Foliage Day. These events feature community activities like tractor parades, ghost tours, live music, food vendors, dances, and pig roasts. The Peacham Farmer's Market hosts themed market days, like Apples & Arts in September and the Great Pumpkin Festival in October. Peacham's arts and culture scene is deeply rooted in its rural heritage and community.
Peacham's eateries are cozy and comforting. The Peacham Café is a charming spot known for farm-to-table meals and delicious pastries. The menu focuses on fresh ingredients sourced from local farms, making it a great place to sample some of Vermont's best eats. If you're up for a little drive out of town, St. Johnsbury is a hidden Vermont retreat with a cozy main street and lots of restaurant options about 25 minutes from Peacham. The Kingdom Taproom, a local favorite rustic gastropub, serves unique small plates and hearty bar-style food along with fun cocktails, wine, and craft beers.
Fantastic fall foliage and stellar stargazing among the mountains
With so many fall-centered events, you can probably guess that Vermont is a good place to see stunning foliage in quaint, uncrowded towns (and you'd be right!). Peacham is located in a prime area for leaf-peeping, and the surrounding hills and valleys are a sea of vibrant reds, oranges, and yellows during peak autumn. Backdrops of farm fields, forests, and mountains make for unbelievable views and stunning photo opportunities.
Plus, the town's rural location makes it the perfect place to observe the night sky for astronomy lovers. Peacham is known for its unobscured dark skies and is home to the Northern Skies Observatory, operated by the Northeast Kingdom Astronomy Foundation. Situated in a relatively remote area, light pollution is minimal and makes Peacham an excellent location for stargazing. The Milky Way is visible on clear nights, and you can often spot planets and constellations with the naked eye.
Outdoor enthusiasts will love Peacham's surrounding area, home to some of Vermont's best hiking trails. The nearby Groton State Forest offers miles of scenic trails and a nature center highlighting the area's plants, animals, and history. The Peacham Bog trail is a great option for a shorter, more accessible hike with views of the wetlands and wildlife. The complete loop is about 4 miles long and takes around 3 hours to complete. Peacham offers a delightful experience and a quintessential New England getaway brimming with natural beauty. Whether it's the outdoors calling your name, the chance to observe starlit skies, or the town's charming history that draws you in, this hidden gem of Vermont is a must-visit.