Between Tucson And Albuquerque Is A Gila-Forested Canyon Town With Hot Springs, Trails, And Camping

From towering canyon walls and vast forested mountains to cozy hot springs and wonders like the extraordinary ancient cliff dwellings, it's no surprise that New Mexico is called the "Land of Enchantment." This state is chock full of hidden gems and historic frontier towns. One such town is Glenwood, New Mexico. Sitting along Highway 180, roughly halfway between Tucson and Albuquerque, Glenwood is full of Wild West charm and a relaxed, outdoorsy vibe that's ideal for travelers looking to unplug and explore the unique natural setting of the Southwest. Whether you're looking to relax in a hot spring, head out for a hike, or just kick back and stargaze at camp, Glenwood offers the perfect mix of adventure and tranquility and reminds you how magical New Mexico can really be.

Getting to Glenwood is just part of the adventure. The nearest major airport is Las Cruces International Airport, about 2 hours and 45 minutes southeast of Glenwood. To land a little closer to Glenwood, Grant County Airport in Silver City is about 1 hour and 30 minutes away and welcomes flights from both Phoenix and Albuquerque. Even though both these airports are a bit of a drive, renting a car will let you take in the beautiful scenery on your way to Glenwood and kick off your New Mexico experience in style.