Between Tucson And Albuquerque Is A Gila-Forested Canyon Town With Hot Springs, Trails, And Camping
From towering canyon walls and vast forested mountains to cozy hot springs and wonders like the extraordinary ancient cliff dwellings, it's no surprise that New Mexico is called the "Land of Enchantment." This state is chock full of hidden gems and historic frontier towns. One such town is Glenwood, New Mexico. Sitting along Highway 180, roughly halfway between Tucson and Albuquerque, Glenwood is full of Wild West charm and a relaxed, outdoorsy vibe that's ideal for travelers looking to unplug and explore the unique natural setting of the Southwest. Whether you're looking to relax in a hot spring, head out for a hike, or just kick back and stargaze at camp, Glenwood offers the perfect mix of adventure and tranquility and reminds you how magical New Mexico can really be.
Getting to Glenwood is just part of the adventure. The nearest major airport is Las Cruces International Airport, about 2 hours and 45 minutes southeast of Glenwood. To land a little closer to Glenwood, Grant County Airport in Silver City is about 1 hour and 30 minutes away and welcomes flights from both Phoenix and Albuquerque. Even though both these airports are a bit of a drive, renting a car will let you take in the beautiful scenery on your way to Glenwood and kick off your New Mexico experience in style.
Hiking and hot springs to explore near Glenwood
Glenwood and nearby areas offer endless opportunities to lace up those hiking boots and immerse yourself in rugged Southwest beauty. History buffs will appreciate the area's mining past. Ghost towns and remnants of old operations still linger. Start with the Catwalk National Recreation Trail, a 2.4-mile out-and-back hike that winds through the Whitewater Canyon along catwalks and bridges suspended above the rushing creek. For a deeper dive into local history, head on over to Mogollon, an abandoned town filled with rusted relics and gold rush charm. In this old mining town, you can take a short gravel path (known as Graveyard Gulch) to the town cemetery and wander among the graves, taking a peek into the area's haunting yet fascinating frontier past.
If you'd like a hike with a sweet reward along the way, head over to the San Francisco Hot Springs trail. The trailhead is 10 minutes south of Glenwood off County Road 25. A 1.5-mile moderate trek will lead you through the wild New Mexico scenery to a couple of hot spring pools nestled beside the San Francisco River — perfect for soaking tired muscles while surrounded by gorgeous canyon views. As far as other hikes near Glenwood, the Gila National Forest has over 1,600 miles of trails. Try the Little Whitewater Trail or the Gold Dust Trail if you're up for a challenge. Just keep in mind that the weather in this region can change quickly. Flash floods are possible after rain, and temperatures can swing from hot to frigid up in the mountains, so make sure you come prepared with plenty of water and the right gear.
Camping under the stars outside Glenwood
Glenwood sits right on the edge of the Gila National Forest, which means there are plenty of places to set up a tent or camper for the weekend. One really neat campground is the Cosmic Campground, a scenic campground with pristine dark sky stargazing. This camping area is Dark Sky certified, meaning the Milky Way is easily visible and there aren't any significant light pollution sources around. Cosmic Campground offers 360-degree views of the night sky, making it a great place for stargazing and an amazing place to spend a peaceful weekend camping under the stars.
But Cosmic Campground isn't the only place you can camp near Glenwood. If you're looking for a place close to town with limited amenities, Glenwood RV Park or Bighorn Campground are your best bets. Although these campgrounds are on the small side (six sites each), they're a good jumping-off place for outdoor adventures in the area. If you want to head a little further out for a long weekend trip, Ben Lilly Campground is situated high in the mountains of Gila National Forest, where you can find excellent views and beat the heat during summer. For a more rugged experience, the Gila National Forest allows dispersed camping in many areas. Just be sure to check with the local ranger station to learn which areas wild camping is allowed in, and practice leave no trace principles while you're out enjoying the scenic Southwest.