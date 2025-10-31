Between Sequoia National Park And Fresno Is California's Popular, Dangerously Bacteria-Ridden Lake

When summer scorches California's Central Valley, cooling off at an inland lake is an unbeatable form of respite. About a 30-minute drive from Fresno, the underrated Central Valley city with quirky attractions, and a bit over an hour from Sequoia National Park, Avocado Lake has filled that role for many park visitors and Fresno residents alike. In fact, the lake was artificially created specifically to provide a spot for people to swim and fish in, encircled by a relaxing park with picnic areas and a playground. Unfortunately, though, the lake is one you should think twice about before swimming in, since it's faced repeated issues with bacteria contamination.

For two years in a row (2024 and 2025), high levels of the bacteria E. coli were found in Avocado Lake's waters. Most E. coli strains aren't themselves dangerous; instead, the presence of E. coli indicates that water is likely contaminated by feces and runoff that contains other, more harmful pathogens, according to the Clean Lakes Alliance. High levels of E. coli in the water are a common reason for lake closures and advisories. Swimming in contaminated water means you expose your body to potential pathogens, which mostly affect your gastrointestinal system, causing vomiting, cramps, or diarrhea. It's unclear exactly what's causing the recurring E. coli presence in Avocado Lake, though officials of Fresno County suspect it's connected to the King's River, which flows into the lake, potentially carrying in runoff or stormwater. Officials recommend that visitors avoid swimming in the lake when bacteria levels are high, though the levels vary from week to week.