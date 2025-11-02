This Affordable Florida 'Tourist Trap' Gets Eye Rolls From Locals But Wild Approval From Visitors

Dubbed one of America's best cities for nightlife, Miami welcomes over 28 million people to its restaurants, clubs, and sun-soaked beaches each year. Once in town, it's hard to resist the tropical ambiance and luxurious settings that draw visitors looking for different ways to "live it up" while visiting this beloved vacation destination. Considering the city's extravagance, one can only imagine that living in this vacation paradise would cost a pretty penny — especially around Miami Beach, where luxury properties and mansions line the water. Thankfully, there's no need to imagine, as it's entirely possible to see how the other half lives.

While Pinecrest, one of Miami's wealthiest suburbs, remains relatively unexplored, there's one spot tourists flock to for a peek at Miami's opulent lifestyle: Millionaire Row. Departing from Bayside Marketplace, and with tickets starting from just $35, local company Island Queen Cruises & Tours takes visitors along the stunning shoreline in search of celebrity homes. Simply hop aboard the double-decker boat, settle in, and get ready to gawk as you float past these magnificent mansions.

Although Bayside is usually considered a tourist trap by locals, it does have its charm. For one, Bayside Marketplace offers scenic waterfront dining, open-air shops, and entertainment with a view of Biscayne Bay. There is also ample parking available in the lots and garages nearby, and plenty of shops to browse. You also won't go hungry here, with an assortment of tasty eateries and landmark restaurants, such as Hard Rock Cafe and Bubba Gump Shrimp Company. And as you make your way through the various merchandise booths and food stands towards the bay, you will see several boats lined up, ready to take travelers on the open water.