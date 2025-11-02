This Affordable Florida 'Tourist Trap' Gets Eye Rolls From Locals But Wild Approval From Visitors
Dubbed one of America's best cities for nightlife, Miami welcomes over 28 million people to its restaurants, clubs, and sun-soaked beaches each year. Once in town, it's hard to resist the tropical ambiance and luxurious settings that draw visitors looking for different ways to "live it up" while visiting this beloved vacation destination. Considering the city's extravagance, one can only imagine that living in this vacation paradise would cost a pretty penny — especially around Miami Beach, where luxury properties and mansions line the water. Thankfully, there's no need to imagine, as it's entirely possible to see how the other half lives.
While Pinecrest, one of Miami's wealthiest suburbs, remains relatively unexplored, there's one spot tourists flock to for a peek at Miami's opulent lifestyle: Millionaire Row. Departing from Bayside Marketplace, and with tickets starting from just $35, local company Island Queen Cruises & Tours takes visitors along the stunning shoreline in search of celebrity homes. Simply hop aboard the double-decker boat, settle in, and get ready to gawk as you float past these magnificent mansions.
Although Bayside is usually considered a tourist trap by locals, it does have its charm. For one, Bayside Marketplace offers scenic waterfront dining, open-air shops, and entertainment with a view of Biscayne Bay. There is also ample parking available in the lots and garages nearby, and plenty of shops to browse. You also won't go hungry here, with an assortment of tasty eateries and landmark restaurants, such as Hard Rock Cafe and Bubba Gump Shrimp Company. And as you make your way through the various merchandise booths and food stands towards the bay, you will see several boats lined up, ready to take travelers on the open water.
Cruise along Miami's luxurious Millionaire Row
Island Queen's "Millionaire's Row Cruise" takes guests on a spectacular journey along the Miami shoreline from Biscayne Bay. The impressive 90-minute tour cruises along the waters surrounding Miami Beach, Fisher Island, and Star Island — three of the city's most exclusive neighborhoods. The boat ride is also a wonderful way to enjoy a unique glimpse of the city, and visitors are usually dazzled by the immense mansions and stunning scenery.
If you didn't get a chance to eat at any of Bayside's restaurants, cocktails and snacks can be purchased on the boat. There are also restrooms on board, which is important if you're going to be drinking cocktails on the water for 90 minutes. Once you set sail, you will pass the bustling Port of Miami — one of the most active ports and the "Cruise Capital of the World" — and along the Kaseya Center, formerly known as the FTX Arena and the American Airlines Arena, and home of the Miami Heat, before continuing on to tour the luxurious waterfront homes.
The bottom deck of the boat is air-conditioned and in the shade, while the upper deck remains open so you can wander around and take pictures as you cruise the bay. The tour is also narrated in English and Spanish, which means you'll likely get the insider scoop as to whose house you are passing by at all times. A few standout homes you'll see on your journey include Al Capone's historic home, a stunning property owned by Elizabeth Taylor, and even the house where "Scarface" was filmed. As it turns out, you, too, can be featured in this tour. For an extra $30,000 a week, select waterfront properties are available for rent.