Pennsylvania's Underrated State Park Offers A Quiet Nature Escape With Waterfalls And Lake Recreation

Pennsylvania doesn't have any national parks. But it is home to 124 state parks, a few of which are well-known. Ricketts Glenn State Park is popular for its Falls Trail System, which leads past a series of 22 waterfalls, while Ohiopyle State Park is famous for whitewater rafting — and its proximity to Fallingwater, the best all-time work of American architecture. Lesser-known Prompton State Park, located in the state's northeast, is an underrated alternative for waterfall hikes and lake recreation away from the crowds.

The park centers around Prompton Lake, a 290-acre body of water surrounded by pristine forest and 26 miles of trails. In warmer months, it's an ideal spot for kayaking, canoeing, sailing, stand-up paddleboarding, and fishing for yellow perch and largemouth bass. Visitors can easily access the lake from a boat launch on the western shore off Pennsylvania Route 170, and the adjacent picnic area is a lovely place for an al fresco lunch.

In colder weather, the lake is a hub for ice fishing (ensure that the ice is at least 4 inches to 7 inches thick before undertaking this activity). With gently rolling hills and well-marked trails, the surrounding landscapes are well-suited to winter recreation, from sledding to snowshoeing. Find out more about the snowy state parks where rangers loan out snowshoes for free.