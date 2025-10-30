Pennsylvania's Underrated State Park Offers A Quiet Nature Escape With Waterfalls And Lake Recreation
Pennsylvania doesn't have any national parks. But it is home to 124 state parks, a few of which are well-known. Ricketts Glenn State Park is popular for its Falls Trail System, which leads past a series of 22 waterfalls, while Ohiopyle State Park is famous for whitewater rafting — and its proximity to Fallingwater, the best all-time work of American architecture. Lesser-known Prompton State Park, located in the state's northeast, is an underrated alternative for waterfall hikes and lake recreation away from the crowds.
The park centers around Prompton Lake, a 290-acre body of water surrounded by pristine forest and 26 miles of trails. In warmer months, it's an ideal spot for kayaking, canoeing, sailing, stand-up paddleboarding, and fishing for yellow perch and largemouth bass. Visitors can easily access the lake from a boat launch on the western shore off Pennsylvania Route 170, and the adjacent picnic area is a lovely place for an al fresco lunch.
In colder weather, the lake is a hub for ice fishing (ensure that the ice is at least 4 inches to 7 inches thick before undertaking this activity). With gently rolling hills and well-marked trails, the surrounding landscapes are well-suited to winter recreation, from sledding to snowshoeing. Find out more about the snowy state parks where rangers loan out snowshoes for free.
Plan an escape to Prompton State Park
No matter the time of year, waterfalls are one of this state park's highlights. Compared to the ethereal Ricketts Glen State Park with its many cascades, Prompton State Park's waterfalls are modest, with several drops along a stream that flows into the Lackawaxen River. But they're beautiful to wander past, especially after rainfall, when the cascades rush powerfully over the rocky hillside. Access the waterfalls from the Pine Creek Trail, a quick mile-long loop that's moderate to challenging in difficulty, or the Sidewinder Trail, part of a longer loop that's moderate in difficulty and takes about an hour to complete.
The park is open daily from sunrise to sunset. There's no camping in the park, but you can pitch a tent (from $52 per night, as of this writing) or rent a cottage (from $285 per night) at the scenic Keen Lake Camping & Cottage Resort, just eight minutes by car from the park. The elegant Lodge at Keen Lake is another great option, with prices for condo units starting at $189 per night. Go for pizza at La Rustica Trattoria in nearby Waymart, or pick up sandwiches and drinks for a picnic in the park at the Waymart Deli. Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport is a 40-minute drive away, and you'll want a car to explore the area.