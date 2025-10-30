America's Two Cleanest Cities Are Located In The Pacific Northwest, Per A 2025 Study

Aside from being called "the quietest city in America," Portland's unusual urban tranquility is bolstered by its cleanliness. One factor that contributes to Portland's cleanliness in a big way is its low population density relative to other cities. Data pulled by the Oxi Fresh study put its population density at 375 people per square mile, quite sparse when you consider how the densities of cities like New York City and Los Angeles are in the thousands. With the less densely packed streets in Portland, the waste is less concentrated, which makes it easier for the city to keep up with maintaining public spaces. Add in the city's high air quality and low levels of tap water contaminants, and you can see how it earned its number one spot.

One thing Portland has going for it is its surrounding natural features, including the Willamette River watershed and forests, which help filter air and give it a greener feel. And even 30% of the city itself has tree canopy cover. Because the leaves on all these trees absorb air pollutants, it helps reduce smog and overall air toxins.

Perhaps the biggest influence on air quality and other cleanliness factors is the city's environmentally friendly policies. For example, Oregon's Department of Environmental Quality, which sets standards for reducing pollution from cars and industrial facilities in Portland, implemented a program in 2008 that trimmed 50 million vehicle miles traveled per year. This program prevented around 10,000 pounds of air toxins from being released into the city's atmosphere. Portland also has a joint public-private program called Downtown Portland Clean & Safe, which funds cleaning crews to clear away litter and vandalism.