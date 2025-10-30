An Hour Outside Of LA Is A Premier California Shopping City Hidden In A Plain Between Beach And Mountains
Situated an hour outside of Los Angeles off Highway 101 is Camarillo, a premier California shopping city that's nestled between the shimmering Pacific Ocean and majestic mountains. The city is home to the Camarillo Premium Outlets, where more than 160 stores woo shopaholics with major discounts on some of the biggest brands, including Nike, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, Coach, and more. A three-minute drive away lies Old Town Camarillo, the heart of the city, where quaint local establishments and charming boutiques flourish alongside a vibrant Saturday Farmer's Market.
Camarillo is tucked away in unassuming Ventura County, just a 30-minute drive from Carpinteria, a charming small town with the world's safest beach. It's sandwiched between its more famous neighbors, Los Angeles to the south and Santa Barbara to the north. Boasting 300 days of glorious sunshine and a reputation as one of California's safest cities, Camarillo is a laid-back enclave also celebrated for its agrarian charms. The area is dappled with ranches and farms that support the growth of everything from wine and produce to flowers and Christmas trees.
Camarillo's animal farms are home to goats, chickens, ducks, and turkeys, as well as the protected Camarillo White Horse, which was first bred in the area by the city's founder, Adolfo Camarillo. Like Walnut Creek, a eclectic city in California famed for its world-renowned shopping and outdoor paradise, Camarillo mingles bucolic Mother Nature with its reputation as a splashy retail mecca. Insider Monkey (via Yahoo Finance) ranks Camarillo Premium Outlets at number 13 on its list of 23 Best Outlet Malls in America for Great Deals. Not too shabby, considering the country boasts a whopping 186 outlets.
Shop 'til you drop at The Camarillo Premium Outlets
The trove of shops at Camarillo Premium Outlets runs the gamut from mall mainstays to luxury retailers. There are footwear giants like Nike, Converse, Crocs, and adidas, alongside a who's who of popular clothing retailers, including H&M, Guess, Banana Republic, J. Crew, and The Gap. For serious deals on high-end, aspirational accessories like handbags and wallets, head to Coach, Kate Spade, and Marc Jacobs — although the real reason you're here is for majorly slashed prices on the creme de la creme of luxury brands like Armani, Jimmy Choo, Versace, and Polo Ralph Lauren.
Shoppers can expect deep discounts of up to 65% year-round, with the biggest promotions timed to coincide with major holidays like the Black Friday sales that kick off the Christmas season, or special occasions like Back to School. There are also great deals for smaller holidays like Father's Day, which the outlets lump in with four days of exclusive sales under the guise of National Outlet Day. Stores are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and parking is plentiful, with giant lots located in front of the shops.
After you've worked up an appetite, grab a bite at one of the center's tasty snack or dining spots. Sit down at Cracker Barrel for a full dining experience, or opt for a quicker bite at Sbarro's Pizza, Panera Bread, or Chick-fil-A. As you'd expect of all good American malls, there's the requisite Starbucks and Wetzel's Pretzels. Craving dessert? Take a cue from reality starlet Kim Kardashian, who's got a sweet tooth for the caramel apples at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.
Explore Old Town Camarillo's Americana shopping and excellent Farmer's Market
Located along Ventura Boulevard, Camarillo's oldest street, Old Town Camarillo's stores are a sharp contrast to the big brand retailers at the outlets. Old Town is home to independently-owned boutiques giving vintage Americana vibes, similar to Joliet, Illinois, the affordable Chicago suburb on Route 66 that's packed with Americana charm and shopping. Expect old school mom-and-pop shops like Window Box Antiques, Sterling Silver Comics, and American Pie Records, where you can spend hours sifting through vinyl from the '50s and '60s. When you're done, keep the nostalgia going with a slice of apple pie à la mode at American Pie Coffee House a few doors down.
Fashionistas can score pre-loved gems at Green Goddess Boutique, a designer retail and vintage store that carries threads from retro to runway. To shop for a good cause, load up at Save-A-Life-Thrift-Store, a non-profit that donates a portion of its proceeds toward spaying and neutering cats and dogs and helping low-income pet owners. You definitely don't want to miss Camarillo's excellent Farmer's Market, held Saturdays in Old Town from 8 a.m. to noon. It's loaded with fresh, organic produce, artisanal products, locally-made crafts, freshly-baked breads, food vendors, and, on occasion, live music. All products bear a Certified Farmer's Market distinction awarded by the County Agricultural Commissioner, which certifies that local farmers only sell what they grow.
Visiting Camarillo is a lively way to kick off the weekend, discover local agriculture, and support locally-owned businesses. The city also offers a range of motels and inns if you decide to stay overnight. For trusted hotel brands, there's the Residence Inn by Marriott Camarillo, Surestay Hotel by Best Western Camarillo, and Hampton Inn & Suites Camarillo.