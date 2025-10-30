An Hour Outside Of LA Is A Premier California Shopping City Hidden In A Plain Between Beach And Mountains

Situated an hour outside of Los Angeles off Highway 101 is Camarillo, a premier California shopping city that's nestled between the shimmering Pacific Ocean and majestic mountains. The city is home to the Camarillo Premium Outlets, where more than 160 stores woo shopaholics with major discounts on some of the biggest brands, including Nike, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, Coach, and more. A three-minute drive away lies Old Town Camarillo, the heart of the city, where quaint local establishments and charming boutiques flourish alongside a vibrant Saturday Farmer's Market.

Camarillo is tucked away in unassuming Ventura County, just a 30-minute drive from Carpinteria, a charming small town with the world's safest beach. It's sandwiched between its more famous neighbors, Los Angeles to the south and Santa Barbara to the north. Boasting 300 days of glorious sunshine and a reputation as one of California's safest cities, Camarillo is a laid-back enclave also celebrated for its agrarian charms. The area is dappled with ranches and farms that support the growth of everything from wine and produce to flowers and Christmas trees.

Camarillo's animal farms are home to goats, chickens, ducks, and turkeys, as well as the protected Camarillo White Horse, which was first bred in the area by the city's founder, Adolfo Camarillo. Like Walnut Creek, a eclectic city in California famed for its world-renowned shopping and outdoor paradise, Camarillo mingles bucolic Mother Nature with its reputation as a splashy retail mecca. Insider Monkey (via Yahoo Finance) ranks Camarillo Premium Outlets at number 13 on its list of 23 Best Outlet Malls in America for Great Deals. Not too shabby, considering the country boasts a whopping 186 outlets.