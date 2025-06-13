One Of Chicago's Most Affordable Suburbs Is A Town On Route 66 Packed With Americana Charm And Shopping

Dive headfirst into Americana at the Joliet Area Historical Museum. The museum's Route 66 Welcome Center will get you up to speed on everything to know about Joliet's privileged place along the Heritage Corridor, which is composed of noteworthy stops along Route 66 between Chicago and Santa Monica, California. Exhibits teach you about the founding of Joliet in the late 1600s by the French explorer Louis Joliet, the town's namesake, and recount the glory days of the Joliet Iron and Steel Works, which furnished the entire country with iron and steel during its 20th-century peak.

Modern conservation initiatives have transformed several historical buildings into unmissable tourist stops. The restored Old Joliet Prison, built by its own prisoners in the mid-1800s with limestone from the town's quarries, is a popular shooting location for films and TV shows, including "Prison Break" and "Empire." Those statues of the Blues Brothers dancing atop Joliet's famous Rich and Creamy ice cream shop are a nod to the 1980 "Blues Brothers" movie, which also features the Old Joliet Prison. The prison offers several intriguing tours, too. Like Philadelphia's abandoned Eastern State Penitentiary, the prison also offers spooky October tours where brave souls wander through the prison at night guided solely by flashlights.

The opulent Rialto Square Theatre is lauded as the Jewel of Joliet for being the cultural and architectural heart of the city. Built in 1926 to serve as a vaudeville theater, the Rialto's architecture incorporates a stunning mix of Greek, Roman, and Byzantine styles and was heavily influenced by some of the most renowned edifices in Europe, like the Hall of Mirrors inside the Palace of Versailles and Paris' Arc de Triomphe. Today, the Rialto regularly hosts some of Joliet's best live shows and events. Visitors can book tours here, sometimes accompanied by a buffet lunch or a pipe organ performance.