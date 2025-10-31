A Short But Stunning Arizona Trail Showcases Rugged Canyons, Wildflowers, And Ancient Rock Petroglyphs

The Hieroglyphic Trail is quite straightforward, although a bit rocky, so good, sturdy hiking shoes are recommended. It begins at the Lost Goldmine Trail, which quickly veers off into the Hieroglyphic Trail that begins just inside the bounds of the Superstition Wilderness (be sure to close the gate that's there for animals once you reach it). Along the way, enjoy the sight of barrel cacti and giant 200-year-old saguaros as well as sweeping views of Gold Canyon and the Gila River plain. If you go in spring, you might see vibrant cactus blooms and wildflowers like coreopsis and blue dicks. Whenever you go, be sure to watch out for rattlesnakes.

The trail then leads into a canyon filled with boulders and some rock pools that are often filled with water. This is where you'll find the petroglyphs on the left, all under the towering peaks of the Superstition Mountains, home of stunning natural beauty and Arizona's last stagecoach town. You have to scramble over some boulders to see these fascinating and evocative carvings of geometric shapes and animals like bighorn sheep and deer. Note that these petroglyphs are protected under the Antiquities Act, so adding your own "petroglyphs" to the site or defacing the original ones could lead to fines or even jail time (besides that, it's just plain old tacky to mess with archaeological sites). As with all hikes, leave no trace around the petroglyphs, which have remained intact for centuries.

Those looking for an extra challenge can continue on the Hieroglyphic Trail to the Superstition Ridgeline Trail, which leads to Peak 5057, the tallest in the Superstition Mountains. Note that this latter trail is for experienced hikers only and is not well marked.