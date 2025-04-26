This Scenic Trail Just Outside Of Phoenix Features One Of Arizona's Best Sunset Spots And Petroglyphs
While travelers will argue eternally over which U.S. state is the most beautiful, a strong case can be made that Arizona is the most unique. With a complex stretch of desert ecosystems surrounded by stark red rocks, mountains, and preeminent geological formations like the world-famous Grand Canyon, Arizona possesses a kind of beauty found in few other places. Even better, many of Arizona's top outdoor destinations are right next to some of its largest cities. For example, Tucson's self-guided Astro Trail is one of the world's best stargazing destinations. However, for spectacular views, immersive scenery, and top hiking challenges, Arizona's best city-adjacent attraction could easily be the sublime Dobbins Lookout.
Dobbins Lookout is a key centerpiece of the gorgeous South Mountain Park and Preserve. At first glance, South Mountain Preserve looks like a remote stretch of Arizona wilderness defined by rugged mountain terrain. But turn around on any trail, and you'll get beautiful views of Arizona's largest city! That's because the South Mountain Preserve, for all its wild qualities, is only around 20 minutes outside of Phoenix. Within the park, Dobbins Lookout will treat you to some of the best views in Arizona (including amazing sunsets) and many of the state's best-preserved petroglyphs.
What to see at Dobbins Lookout
Dobbins Lookout sits at an elevation of 2,330 feet, making it the highest single viewing point in the entire vicinity of Phoenix. Since the lookout faces the city, visitors can find the best views of Arizona's urban heart anywhere in the region. In fact, Dobbins Lookout arguably ranks among the best observatory points of any city within the United States. But even if you'd rather keep your sightseeing in a more natural direction, Dobbins Lookout also provides excellent views of Arizona's unique desert scenery, including plenty of the state's iconic Saguaro cacti. And since the lookout faces westward, it also provides some of the best sunset views you'll likely find anywhere on Earth.
Alongside the magnificent views, the hike to Dobbins Lookout is also a great way to see actual Native American petroglyphs etched into the mountain rocks. For thousands of years, native peoples across the American Southwest drew intricate petroglyph figures on the rocks that now decorate numerous state and national parks across the region. Of the top petroglyph hikes near Phoenix, Dobbins Lookout and its attached trail may be the best. With amazing views and exotic scenery, Dobbins Lookout can easily rank among the most awe-inspiring destinations to see ancient rock art in the United States.
The main hike to Dobbins Lookout travels about 3.8 miles along South Mountain Preserve's East Mineral Road. The hike is generally only moderately challenging, though it does involve a total elevation gain of over 1,000 feet. Much of the terrain is rocky, and Arizona temperatures can often turn from "uncomfortable" to "dangerous" quite quickly, so make sure to bring plenty of water. Despite these challenges, the view you'll get from Dobbins Lookout observation deck will be worth it.
How to visit America's largest municipal park
Dobbins Lookout may be the central attraction, but the entire South Mountain Preserve is a remarkable destination in its own right. The preserve's 16,000 acres make it the largest municipal park in the United States, exceeding even some national parks in size! At 11 miles long, the park protects three distinct mountain ranges: the Ma-Ha-Tauk, the Gila, and the Guadalupe Mountains.
Though Dobbins Lookout is the highest single point in the park, the surrounding mountains have plenty of amazing views (and amazing wildlife) to discover. South Mountain Preserve has an extensive network of excellent hiking trails that can help you escape the larger crowds that sometimes congregate at Dobbins Lookout. If you don't feel like leaving your car's air conditioning on a hot Arizona day, the park's Summit Road lets you explore this incredible landscape via one of Arizona's best scenic drives. And to top it all off, entrance to South Mountain Preserve is completely free.
South Mountain Preserve's convenient proximity to the big city makes it an excellent stop on a larger Phoenix vacation. Once you've enjoyed your time in nature, hiking through South Mountain Preserve and taking in heavenly views from Dobbins Lookout, you can make the short and simple drive back to civilization to enjoy more modern attractions like Phoenix's hidden canals, secret waterfalls, craft beers, and delicious dining options. Phoenix also has an abundance of top hotels, resorts, and vacation rentals, so you can relax in a nice, soft bed after spending a day hiking up Dobbins Lookout over the rocky, pristine terrain that miraculously exists just outside the city.