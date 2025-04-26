This Scenic Trail Just Outside Of Phoenix Features One Of Arizona's Best Sunset Spots And Petroglyphs

Dobbins Lookout sits at an elevation of 2,330 feet, making it the highest single viewing point in the entire vicinity of Phoenix. Since the lookout faces the city, visitors can find the best views of Arizona's urban heart anywhere in the region. In fact, Dobbins Lookout arguably ranks among the best observatory points of any city within the United States. But even if you'd rather keep your sightseeing in a more natural direction, Dobbins Lookout also provides excellent views of Arizona's unique desert scenery, including plenty of the state's iconic Saguaro cacti. And since the lookout faces westward, it also provides some of the best sunset views you'll likely find anywhere on Earth.

Alongside the magnificent views, the hike to Dobbins Lookout is also a great way to see actual Native American petroglyphs etched into the mountain rocks. For thousands of years, native peoples across the American Southwest drew intricate petroglyph figures on the rocks that now decorate numerous state and national parks across the region. Of the top petroglyph hikes near Phoenix, Dobbins Lookout and its attached trail may be the best. With amazing views and exotic scenery, Dobbins Lookout can easily rank among the most awe-inspiring destinations to see ancient rock art in the United States.

The main hike to Dobbins Lookout travels about 3.8 miles along South Mountain Preserve's East Mineral Road. The hike is generally only moderately challenging, though it does involve a total elevation gain of over 1,000 feet. Much of the terrain is rocky, and Arizona temperatures can often turn from "uncomfortable" to "dangerous" quite quickly, so make sure to bring plenty of water. Despite these challenges, the view you'll get from Dobbins Lookout observation deck will be worth it.