Florida's Natural 'Kiddie Pool' Is A Family-Friendly Beach With Calm, Crystal Waters On The Emerald Coast

Florida's Emerald Coast is the not-so-hidden gem every tourist should visit at least once. With its sparkling ocean blues and beach towns dotted along the seaside that feel like a Greek island getaway, exploring the Panhandle region of the Sunshine State is an unforgettable experience. One must-visit destination is St. Andrews State Park, located less than an hour away from Eden Gardens State Park, a place with ponds, ancient oaks, and wildlife.

Arriving at St. Andrews State Park will only take you a 20-minute drive east of Panama City Beach. What makes this location so special is that it's home to one of Florida's natural kiddie pools. This large area of shallow saltwater has become the perfect swimming spot for children. Parents can relax on soft, white sand while keeping a watchful eye on their little ones as they play in the waves. Its serene environment makes it an ideal place to have a low-stress and fun-filled day, without worrying about how deep the water is.

The unique state park has a 1.5-mile stretch of beach, and it's a crowd favorite, as proven by the fact that TripAdvisor honored the location with a Traveler's Choice Best of the Best award in 2025. It has nearly a five-star rating with thousands of reviews on the travel site, which may be due to the wealth of outdoor adventures and nature experiences waiting to be explored. From scenic trails and wildlife spotting to kayaking and snorkeling, there's no shortage of activities at this coastal paradise.