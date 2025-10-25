Your Pet's First-Class Cabin Travel Is A Luxe Airplane Experience With No Crates And Pure Comfort
If you're a pet-owner, taking a vacation with your four-legged friend may sound like a dream. Who wouldn't want to explore quiet woodlands with your dog in tow or wake up to morning cuddles with your cat in a lavish suite? However, the reality of traveling with a pet (particularly by plane) is vastly different than the dream. At its best, air travel can be extremely stressful — at its worst, it can be fatal. With most airlines, animals are put in the cargo hold, a dark and unfamiliar space with wildly fluctuating temperatures. And because it's dangerous for animals to be sedated while in the air, they're usually awake throughout the whole terrifying ordeal. The traumatic effect of a flight on these highly sensitive creatures is enough to stop most owners from attempting it. But what if there were a safer, better way to fly with your animal? Well, this is exactly what K9 Jets aims to provide.
K9 Jets was founded by aviation broker Adam Golder and his wife, Kirsty. The U.K.-based, pay-per-seat aviation service launched in March 2023 as a response to increasing demand for pet-friendly travel. It offers a similarly stress-free travel experience as its American competitor, BarkAir, the first U.S. airline focused on making the skies friendlier for dogs. Since K9 Jets' inception, over 5,000 animals and their owners have been flown across the world in pure first-class comfort.
On your journey, expect upscale amenities, like a spacious cabin, plush seats, delicious cuisine, and an open bar (for human passengers only). And you can forget the crates for dogs — here, your furry friends sit beside you and also receive the royal treatment. All in all, K9 Jets provides everything your pet needs for a safe trip, making sure to avoid the common mistakes people make while traveling with pets.
The K9 Jets experience
Upon booking, K9 Jets supports you every step of the way, providing assistance with obtaining the necessary paperwork for your destination in advance, including health certificates. This is crucial because you should always check if your furry friend needs a pet passport before traveling. During the process, the customer service team is always there to answer any questions.
At the airport, you'll wait for boarding in a comfy VIP lounge or terminal, and the flight itself will take place on one of K9 Jets' luxurious Gulfstream G-IVSP and G-V aircraft, which are owned and operated by carriers from the U.S. and U.A.E. Inside the cabin's elegant and warm interior, you'll be greeted and cared for by friendly, professional crew members. And you won't see the tiny portholes of a typical plane — instead, these jets are equipped with large windows that let in ample natural light and provide spectacular aerial views. A three-course gourmet meal and an assortment of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks are served to humans, while cats and dogs enjoy their own tasty treats and fresh water. To lower the risk of accidents on board, K9 requests that animals undertake a minimum of a six-hour fast pre-flight. But the seats are covered with sheets for the night flights — just in case!
Since K9 Jets is based out of the U.K., a lot of the routes are between international hubs like London, Madrid, Dubai, Milan, Los Angeles, and New Jersey. Within the U.S., a one-way trip from Los Angeles to New Jersey starts at $6,650 at the time of this writing. The price covers two pets of under 50 pounds each or one pet weighing more than that. Planes can accommodate a total of 10 passengers and only run if they are at least 75% full (but 95% of flights go ahead as planned, per K9 Jets).