The 'Jewel Of The Maine Coast' Is A Seaside Town Known For New England Charm, Artsy Vibes, And Award-Winning Food

In Maine, where the "mountains meet the sea," as the saying goes, you'll find Camden. The waterfront town, once a hub for shipbuilding, now supports a year-round population of just over 5,000 people. That all changes in the summertime, though, when streets become crowded with tourists hoping for an authentic New England experience: lobster served fresh, ice cream made from local blueberries, and sailboats docked in the harbor. It's no surprise that Camden is often called the "Jewel of the Maine Coast," a worthy destination of its own between more well-known options like Portland and Bar Harbor.

If you're traveling into town from a distance, maybe on a mission to escape the summer heat, you'll likely fly into Portland. Rent a car, and drive 85 miles north. In Camden, you'll have several overnight options to choose from: There's the Lord Camden Inn downtown, the Hartstone Inn, and the Riverhouse hotel, which also has a separate property for extended stays. Prices are typically between $100 and $300 a night during peak season; some even offer special sailing packages that let you view Camden from a seaman's perspective. If affordability is your priority, camping is cheap. Check out Megunticook Campground by the sea, or set up a tent in Camden Hills State Park. You can see all that Camden has to offer in a single weekend, or you can stay for longer to explore the hidden waterfront town of Cushing and other delights along the coast.