The 'Jewel Of The Maine Coast' Is A Seaside Town Known For New England Charm, Artsy Vibes, And Award-Winning Food
In Maine, where the "mountains meet the sea," as the saying goes, you'll find Camden. The waterfront town, once a hub for shipbuilding, now supports a year-round population of just over 5,000 people. That all changes in the summertime, though, when streets become crowded with tourists hoping for an authentic New England experience: lobster served fresh, ice cream made from local blueberries, and sailboats docked in the harbor. It's no surprise that Camden is often called the "Jewel of the Maine Coast," a worthy destination of its own between more well-known options like Portland and Bar Harbor.
If you're traveling into town from a distance, maybe on a mission to escape the summer heat, you'll likely fly into Portland. Rent a car, and drive 85 miles north. In Camden, you'll have several overnight options to choose from: There's the Lord Camden Inn downtown, the Hartstone Inn, and the Riverhouse hotel, which also has a separate property for extended stays. Prices are typically between $100 and $300 a night during peak season; some even offer special sailing packages that let you view Camden from a seaman's perspective. If affordability is your priority, camping is cheap. Check out Megunticook Campground by the sea, or set up a tent in Camden Hills State Park. You can see all that Camden has to offer in a single weekend, or you can stay for longer to explore the hidden waterfront town of Cushing and other delights along the coast.
Upscale restaurants, ice cream, and waterfront dining in Camden
Part of Camden's charm is its dining scene, which truly gives Portland, often considered to be one of the best foodie destinations in America, a run for its money. The Hartstone Inn on Elm Street isn't just a place to spend the night; it's also an upscale restaurant. Here you'll find a tasting menu composed of farm-fresh and seasonal ingredients. Another go-to destination is the Camden Deli on Main Street, where tables look out onto the Megunticook River, and where one TripAdvisor reviewer writes, "Great food. Super low wait time. Lobster BLT was the best I have ever had." There are more waterfront restaurants at Bay View Landing, including Vintage Room and Peter Ott's on the Water, and in the summertime, ice cream options near the water include the Camden Cone and River Ducks. Sit on the brightly painted pedestrian bridge or take a walk to the harbor while you enjoy a cold treat.
For a truly one-of-a-kind experience, drive along Camden Road and past Maiden's Cliff to reach Aster & Rose Restaurant in the historic Youngtown Inn. The small dining room is still in the style of an old New England farmhouse, and the menu includes fresh salads, house-made pastas, and seasonal desserts. Of course, you can always pick up grab-and-go meals at French & Brawn Marketplace to take along with you as you hike up nearby Mount Battie or Bald Mountain, spend an afternoon at Lincolnville Beach, or venture out on a harbor cruise.
Galleries and a historic opera house downtown
Along with its reputation as a mid-coast Maine restaurant capital, Camden is also known for its art scene. Downtown Camden is also home to an assortment of clothing boutiques, gift shops, and toy stores. You can easily spend an afternoon hopping between galleries. There's the Camden Falls Gallery, where you'll find oil paintings of local scenery, open May through December; the Carver Hill Gallery, known for its contemporary art, open July through Labor Day; and Page Gallery, which platforms local painters and sculptors and is open from May through October and select days in the winter. In July and October, vendors set up under white tents near the public library for the Harbor Arts Fair, where you'll find everything from hand-crafted jewelry to blown glass.
Along with visual arts, Camden is also a destination for the performing arts. Since 1894, the Camden Opera House on Elm Street — once the tallest building for miles around — has hosted touring bands, local theater productions, and comedians. Drive to the nearby city of Rockland, another quiet, artsy charmer with its own set of trails and plenty of lobster, for the North Atlantic Blues Festival in July. Or buy tickets for a film screening at the Strand Theatre. However you want to spend your vacation time, there's no shortage of things to do in the so-called "Jewel of the Main Coast," whether you're a self-described foodie, outdoor enthusiast, art appreciator, or all of the above.