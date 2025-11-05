Reasons Why Samantha Brown Says 'Naked Traveling' Is Not For Her

Plenty of flying trends have made their way around social media platforms in recent years, but Travel Channel host and airport enthusiast Samantha Brown is not a fan of one of the latest: flying naked, a trend that has set the internet ablaze.

Don't worry: traveling naked is not illegal, and you actually get to keep your clothes on. The basic idea is that you ditch your checked luggage entirely in order to skip the baggage claim, move faster through airports, and just travel more lightly in general. This form of traveling may also appeal to those looking to save a buck, because you get to avoid the checked baggage fees and only board with the few things you carry on your person.

Brown tackled the trend on her blog, Places to Love, and she gets the appeal of packing light: "Doing this as a challenge makes you really realize how many unnecessary things you might sometimes pack for trips," she wrote. But Brown also thinks that naked traveling is simply not for her. Ultimately, she concludes that travel is already plenty adventurous; there's no need to add to all the mystery by leaving all your belongings at home.