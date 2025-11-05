Reasons Why Samantha Brown Says 'Naked Traveling' Is Not For Her
Plenty of flying trends have made their way around social media platforms in recent years, but Travel Channel host and airport enthusiast Samantha Brown is not a fan of one of the latest: flying naked, a trend that has set the internet ablaze.
Don't worry: traveling naked is not illegal, and you actually get to keep your clothes on. The basic idea is that you ditch your checked luggage entirely in order to skip the baggage claim, move faster through airports, and just travel more lightly in general. This form of traveling may also appeal to those looking to save a buck, because you get to avoid the checked baggage fees and only board with the few things you carry on your person.
Brown tackled the trend on her blog, Places to Love, and she gets the appeal of packing light: "Doing this as a challenge makes you really realize how many unnecessary things you might sometimes pack for trips," she wrote. But Brown also thinks that naked traveling is simply not for her. Ultimately, she concludes that travel is already plenty adventurous; there's no need to add to all the mystery by leaving all your belongings at home.
The anxiety of naked traveling
Samantha Brown says in her blog that naked traveling may add unneeded hassle and anxiety to the beginning of your trip. Rather than checking into your hotel and unwinding, the first thing naked travelers must do when landing at their destination is to find essentials like medicine, contacts, and toiletries, not to mention clothes and shoes, whose sizing systems may differ from that in the U.S. What if you have trouble finding what you need?
Furthermore, any money naked travelers save on luggage fees may be quickly spent on their first few shopping trips to buy these essentials. Brown also points to the dilemma of what to do with these purchases at the end of the trip. Throwing things away can be wasteful, so the only other option is to buy a bag and check it on the return flight. In this case, you'd only be a one-way naked traveler.
It may be more practical to pack your suitcase as efficiently as possible rather than leaving everything behind. For most travelers, a medium-sized carry-on may offer the perfect middle ground, allowing for the freedom of light packing while avoiding the hassle of going completely luggage free. Do some research before your next trip to discover the best carry-on suitcase, no matter what kind of traveler you may be.