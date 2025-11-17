The State With The Most Candy Shops Is Every Sugar Lover's Dream Destination
No matter how old you get, the sweet tooth never really leaves you. From those childhood nights roaming the neighborhood on Halloween, collecting sugary treats while dressed as Dracula or Frankenstein's Monster, to comfort-watching the latest series on Netflix while binging on some chocolate, there are times in life when nothing hits the spot quite like candy. And now, thanks to research carried out by price-tracking website Pricelisto and reported by Quality Assurance & Food Safety, we can categorically say which state is the candy capital of the U.S. Drum roll, please. It's Vermont.
Yes, the Green Mountain State — famous for everything from natural beauty and fall foliage to maple syrup and Ben & Jerry's ice cream — has more candy stores per 100,000 residents than anywhere else in America. Pricelisto analyzed the locations of 23,667 candy stores across the United States, comparing them to state populations, and discovered that Vermont has 12.2 of them for every 100,000 people who live there. Beating off competition from New Hampshire (10.63 per 100,000), Maine (9.74 per 100,000), and New York (9.11 per 100,000), the state should now be firmly established at the top of candy fanatics' bucket list. Safe to say that, for some, the pull of a Vermont road trip with scenic views and small-town stops might now be too much to resist.
The sweetest attraction in Vermont
Situated in South Middlebury, Vermont, just over a 35-mile drive from Burlington International Airport, Middlebury Sweets is the state's largest candy store. Boasting over 1,500 types of candy, in addition to some mouthwatering handmade chocolate, this Willy Wonka-esque retail outlet has been delighting locals and visitors alike since 2011. To wander past all of its technicolor shelves without, ultimately, making a purchase or two is a true test of will.
What's more, if you want to spend the night in close proximity to this treasure trove of sweet, sweet consumables, you can. The store boasts an attached motel — the Middlebury Sweets Motel — meaning you can potentially live out your childhood dream of having sweets for lunch, dinner, and breakfast. This quaint family motel, situated about five minutes from downtown Middlebury, was upgraded and renovated as recently as 2024. With the help of candy-themed pillows, you're sure to have some sweet dreams here. Just don't forget that toothbrush.
Keeping the fun times rolling in this corner of Vermont is Midd Escape Rooms, located on the same site as the candy store and motel. Perhaps unsurprisingly, when you stop and consider the attraction's location, some of the puzzle room games here revolve around candy. One such game is called Search For The Golden Ticket and centers on a concept familiar to anyone who's ever read Roald Dahl's classic children's book "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." Combine a trip to Middlebury with visits to the charming historic town of Richmond (less than an hour's drive north) and New England's largest corn maze in Danville (around two hours northeast) for a dreamy weekend in Vermont.