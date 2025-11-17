The State With The Most Candy Shops Is Every Sugar Lover's Dream Destination

No matter how old you get, the sweet tooth never really leaves you. From those childhood nights roaming the neighborhood on Halloween, collecting sugary treats while dressed as Dracula or Frankenstein's Monster, to comfort-watching the latest series on Netflix while binging on some chocolate, there are times in life when nothing hits the spot quite like candy. And now, thanks to research carried out by price-tracking website Pricelisto and reported by Quality Assurance & Food Safety, we can categorically say which state is the candy capital of the U.S. Drum roll, please. It's Vermont.

Yes, the Green Mountain State — famous for everything from natural beauty and fall foliage to maple syrup and Ben & Jerry's ice cream — has more candy stores per 100,000 residents than anywhere else in America. Pricelisto analyzed the locations of 23,667 candy stores across the United States, comparing them to state populations, and discovered that Vermont has 12.2 of them for every 100,000 people who live there. Beating off competition from New Hampshire (10.63 per 100,000), Maine (9.74 per 100,000), and New York (9.11 per 100,000), the state should now be firmly established at the top of candy fanatics' bucket list. Safe to say that, for some, the pull of a Vermont road trip with scenic views and small-town stops might now be too much to resist.