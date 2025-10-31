New York's Laid-Back Long Island Hamlet Is A Perfect Weekend Getaway With Parks And Bay Views

Long Island's North Shore, immortalized in F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby," is nicknamed the Gold Coast. It's a reference to the opulent Gilded Age-era estates that aristocratic New York families built along the rocky coastline in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, like the Vanderbilt Mansion in Centerport and Huntington's Oheka Castle, built to resemble a miniature version of France's Palace of Versailles. But some of the region's highlights are more down-to-earth, like the laid-back village of Kings Park. Despite the regal name, the town isn't known for historic mansions, but for its quiet parks and bay views.

Fifty miles east of Manhattan, Kings Park is located between Smithtown and Nissequogue. It's only about 1.5 hours from the City by car or public transportation (though traffic can increase the travel time), making it an easy weekend getaway from the big city, especially in comparison to more remote Long Island destinations like Greenport, the quaint town with a lively shopping scene out on the North Fork.