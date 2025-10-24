Long Island Sound's Coastal Retreat Is A Historic Haven With A Quiet Beach And Trails

New York has a plethora of destinations where travelers can find almost any exciting experience. Do you want scenic fall foliage? Try a secluded architectural marvel that awaits you in the Catskills. Or what about a dreamy mountain escape with scenic forests in Wilmington? There are so many options to choose from, but one hidden gem you might not have heard of is the village of Old Field on Long Island. Located in the town of Brookhaven in Suffolk County and situated about 60 miles from New York City, this coastal retreat has charming attractions that any visitor would love.

Located on the Long Island Sound (the body of water that lies mostly between Connecticut directly to the north and Long Island) Old Field is a desirable coastal retreat due to its serene nature. With a population of just under 900 residents as of 2020, this small village is a quiet destination where visitors can escape the daily bustle of life and experience scenic bluffs overlooking the Sound from the Old Field Lighthouse, tree-lined roads in the village, and the saltwater of the calming and serene Whitehall Beach.

While it was first officially incorporated in 1927, Old Field is notable historically for the Old Field Point Lighthouse. This is a must-visit as the still-active lighthouse is full of historical items and treasures to be found. The first floor of the landmark was completed in 1869 (the original lighthouse on that land was built in the 1820's) to help with the rise of shipping traffic in the area. The lighthouse was made in the Victorian-Gothic Revival style and in 1991, after years of inactivity, it was reactivated for use and currently serves as a navigation aid. The first floor is open to the public to explore and take in scenic views of the Long Island Sound, while the upper floors are not.