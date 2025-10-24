Long Island Sound's Coastal Retreat Is A Historic Haven With A Quiet Beach And Trails
New York has a plethora of destinations where travelers can find almost any exciting experience. Do you want scenic fall foliage? Try a secluded architectural marvel that awaits you in the Catskills. Or what about a dreamy mountain escape with scenic forests in Wilmington? There are so many options to choose from, but one hidden gem you might not have heard of is the village of Old Field on Long Island. Located in the town of Brookhaven in Suffolk County and situated about 60 miles from New York City, this coastal retreat has charming attractions that any visitor would love.
Located on the Long Island Sound (the body of water that lies mostly between Connecticut directly to the north and Long Island) Old Field is a desirable coastal retreat due to its serene nature. With a population of just under 900 residents as of 2020, this small village is a quiet destination where visitors can escape the daily bustle of life and experience scenic bluffs overlooking the Sound from the Old Field Lighthouse, tree-lined roads in the village, and the saltwater of the calming and serene Whitehall Beach.
While it was first officially incorporated in 1927, Old Field is notable historically for the Old Field Point Lighthouse. This is a must-visit as the still-active lighthouse is full of historical items and treasures to be found. The first floor of the landmark was completed in 1869 (the original lighthouse on that land was built in the 1820's) to help with the rise of shipping traffic in the area. The lighthouse was made in the Victorian-Gothic Revival style and in 1991, after years of inactivity, it was reactivated for use and currently serves as a navigation aid. The first floor is open to the public to explore and take in scenic views of the Long Island Sound, while the upper floors are not.
Nature trails and beaches in Old Field
Long Island is full of scenic nature trails, like those found at Sagamore Hill in the under-the-radar charming waterfront town of Oyster Bay. Old Field also has some worthwhile trails nearby that are must-visits for outdoor enthusiasts. The Setauket-Port Jefferson Station Greenway Trail is 5 miles away from Old Field and is a 3.3-mile trail that features green forests, meadows, and more. It's a mostly wooded path, but it is paved and there are some hills on the trail that could be challenging. The David Weld Sanctuary is about 9 miles away from the town, and is a charming destination that offers a 2-mile-long tranquil trail which takes visitors through a red maple swamp as well as a bluff that overlooks the Long Island Sound. In addition to picturesque views of the coastline, there are various kinds of bird species to see along the way including hummingbirds and orioles.
After visiting Old Field's lighthouse, Whitehall Beach (also known as Old Field Beach) is a great next stop as it's just south of the lighthouse and offers the chance to take in wonderful views of the water and to swim in some of the best salt water on Long Island. Google reviewers love the beach for its peaceful and quiet setting. Visitors to the beach are asked to keep it clean and not to bring any animals from April 1 to November 1. Flax Pond Beach is also a great spot worth visiting as the estuary is perfect for hiking and viewing wildlife. There is a 2-mile loop that gives visitors the chance to stroll around the water and see birds and fish as well as views of the Long Island Sound.
Where to stay and eat in Old Field
If you're looking for a place to eat in Old Field then you might have some trouble as there are not many locations directly in the village, but Joey Z's Restaurant is a great spot to satiate your appetite and is only 4 miles from Old Field. Previously known as Z Pita, the mediterranean restaurant is ranked as the fourth best in Port Jefferson according to Tripadvisor and offers a menu filled with pasta, paninis, and falafels. 2 miles from Old Field in Setauket is Elaine's Restaurant and Bar, an establishment serving up Italian and American fare including dishes like spinach and ricotta gnocchi, Norwegian salmon, and the classic Elaine Burger.
For lodging there's the Danfords Hotel & Marina, a three-star hotel in the nearby walkable waterfront village of Port Jefferson that offers guests the chance to live in luxury in one of their 86 guest rooms. Here, travelers can enjoy amenities like yoga and an on-site spa as well as a restaurant called Black Pearl Seafood Chophouse. Another great lodging option is the Estate at Three Village Inn, another three-star hotel about 3 miles away in Stony Brook which operates as a tavern, event space, and country inn. If you're wanting to travel to Old Field then your best bet is to take a flight to either John F. Kennedy International Airport (about 50 miles away) or LaGuardia Airport (about 55 miles away). Then, you can either rent a car or book a taxi to your destination.