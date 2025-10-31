Between Detroit And Lansing Is Michigan's Favorite Beach Campground With An Epic Lake Swing And Playground
With the most freshwater shoreline of any state in the U.S., Michigan is home to thousands of waterfront campsites. Popular campgrounds include Ludington State Park, situated on Lake Michigan, and Warren Dunes State Park, with rugged sand dunes rising high above the water's edge. Somewhat lesser-known, but wildly popular with its many repeat visitors, is Taylor's Beach Campground in Howell, Michigan.
Conveniently located on Cook Lake between Detroit and Lansing, the family-friendly getaway features a sandy beach, a lake swing, mini golf, playgrounds, nature trails, and paddleboat rentals. Other amenities include basketball and volleyball courts, horseshoe pits, and shuffleboard. Kayaks, paddleboats, and fishing boats are available for rental (from $15 for two hours), as is a tiki hut pontoon boat ($95 for 1.5 hours). Films are screened both indoors and out, and there's an arcade and game room when the weather doesn't cooperate.
Seasonal events like Halloween-themed hayrides, beach bonfires, and pig roasts are fun for guests and locals alike — visitors can pay a small fee ($10 per person) to access the campground even if they're not staying overnight. Find out more about Michigan's best national parks and sites for dune surfing, shipwreck tours, scenic trails, and more.
Plan a visit to Taylor's Beach Campground
The campground has a range of accommodation options to choose from. If you're bringing your own tent and don't mind a basic site, you can reserve a spot for $49 per night. Campsites with water and electric start at $55 per night ($65 for lakefront sites). If you're planning to sleep in a camper trailer ($159 per site, per night) or one of the park's cabins ($199 per night), there's a two-night minimum. Additional fees apply for holidays and event weekends.
Taylor's Beach has a small convenience store, but if you're planning to picnic or make s'mores by your campsite's fire, it's wise to pick up food and drinks off-site. In the town of Howell, less than 15 minutes away by car, you'll find several grocery stores, including Kroger and ALDI. There's also a Walmart Supercenter in nearby Fowlerville, about the same distance away.
Detroit and its international airport are an hour-long drive from Taylor's Beach Campground, while Lansing is about 40 minutes away. You'll want a car to explore the area, as it isn't well served by public transportation. Continue exploring the state on a majestic lake road trip around Michigan's lakes, which takes you to pristine forests and waterfalls along the journey.