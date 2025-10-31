Between Detroit And Lansing Is Michigan's Favorite Beach Campground With An Epic Lake Swing And Playground

With the most freshwater shoreline of any state in the U.S., Michigan is home to thousands of waterfront campsites. Popular campgrounds include Ludington State Park, situated on Lake Michigan, and Warren Dunes State Park, with rugged sand dunes rising high above the water's edge. Somewhat lesser-known, but wildly popular with its many repeat visitors, is Taylor's Beach Campground in Howell, Michigan.

Conveniently located on Cook Lake between Detroit and Lansing, the family-friendly getaway features a sandy beach, a lake swing, mini golf, playgrounds, nature trails, and paddleboat rentals. Other amenities include basketball and volleyball courts, horseshoe pits, and shuffleboard. Kayaks, paddleboats, and fishing boats are available for rental (from $15 for two hours), as is a tiki hut pontoon boat ($95 for 1.5 hours). Films are screened both indoors and out, and there's an arcade and game room when the weather doesn't cooperate.

Seasonal events like Halloween-themed hayrides, beach bonfires, and pig roasts are fun for guests and locals alike — visitors can pay a small fee ($10 per person) to access the campground even if they're not staying overnight. Find out more about Michigan's best national parks and sites for dune surfing, shipwreck tours, scenic trails, and more.