This Friendly College Town With Rail-Trails And Historic Charm Is Nestled In A Picturesque Valley In Vermont

With a long history and New England charm, Vermont is known for its stunning scenery and outdoor recreation. The state gets its name from the French phrase for the Green Mountains, 'Les Monts Verts,' and lives up to its reputation as a scenic beauty, with lakes, mountains, and rivers creating an amalgamation of iconic sites, like the New England mountain getaway of Londonderry, or the small town of Stowe, known as "Fall's Color Capital." Just 15 miles west of Rutland is the charming college town of Castleton, rich in Vermont history and standing as a testament to the state's stunning natural beauty.

Located on the shores of Lake Bomoseen, Castleton offers an idyllic lifestyle with local events, swimming and boating on the lake, and nearby hiking trails. Life here is quiet and calm, with residents and visitors enjoying the town's incredible trails and easy access to nearby ski towns.

Visitors from Boston can fly directly to Rutland Southern Vermont Regional Airport, then take the 18-mile drive to Castleton via US-4. If you're coming from somewhere else, you'll need to fly to Burlington International Airport, 66 miles away, and take a drive down US-7 and VT-30 to get to Castleton. You can also enjoy a scenic Amtrak journey from Burlington to Castleton via the Ethan Allen Express Train.