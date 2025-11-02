The Hottest LGBTQ+ Retirement Village Isn't In Florida Or Palm Springs (It's In This Quiet NorCal City)

Considering the number of LGBTQ+ hubs in the United States — New York City, Palm Springs, and Miami to name a few — one might expect that queer folks would retire in one of these places, or perhaps in one of America's most LGBTQ+ friendly small towns. But just 30 minutes east of San Francisco is one of the hottest retirement villages for LGBTQ+ folks in the middle of a quiet NorCal city: Rossmoor, located in Walnut Creek.

With over 9,000 residents, Rossmoor is like its own self-contained city complete with golf courses, restaurants, and even its own newspaper. While it's not catered exclusively to LGBTQ+ residents, over the past 15 years or so, it has attracted more members from the community thanks to inclusive efforts like the Rossmoor LGBTQ+ Alliance. Plus, its proximity to queer-friendly cities like Oakland and San Francisco allows residents to enjoy a mix of the urban and suburban. Meanwhile, places like Moraga, one of the Bay Area's more affordable places to retire, offer access to the redwoods just 20 minutes away.

Community and a support network are essential in retirement, but for many older LGBTQ+ adults, these things aren't a given. After all, the concept of retirement is often centered around traditional ideas of family (by blood or by marriage), so those who have been unwillingly pushed out of or denied those structures — or those who have sought to create something outside of them — may have different needs and desires when it comes to retiring. However, with seemingly endless amenities and over 200 community-led clubs and organizations, Rossmoor has become an unexpected haven for LGBTQ+ retirees looking for peace and acceptance.