The Hottest LGBTQ+ Retirement Village Isn't In Florida Or Palm Springs (It's In This Quiet NorCal City)
Considering the number of LGBTQ+ hubs in the United States — New York City, Palm Springs, and Miami to name a few — one might expect that queer folks would retire in one of these places, or perhaps in one of America's most LGBTQ+ friendly small towns. But just 30 minutes east of San Francisco is one of the hottest retirement villages for LGBTQ+ folks in the middle of a quiet NorCal city: Rossmoor, located in Walnut Creek.
With over 9,000 residents, Rossmoor is like its own self-contained city complete with golf courses, restaurants, and even its own newspaper. While it's not catered exclusively to LGBTQ+ residents, over the past 15 years or so, it has attracted more members from the community thanks to inclusive efforts like the Rossmoor LGBTQ+ Alliance. Plus, its proximity to queer-friendly cities like Oakland and San Francisco allows residents to enjoy a mix of the urban and suburban. Meanwhile, places like Moraga, one of the Bay Area's more affordable places to retire, offer access to the redwoods just 20 minutes away.
Community and a support network are essential in retirement, but for many older LGBTQ+ adults, these things aren't a given. After all, the concept of retirement is often centered around traditional ideas of family (by blood or by marriage), so those who have been unwillingly pushed out of or denied those structures — or those who have sought to create something outside of them — may have different needs and desires when it comes to retiring. However, with seemingly endless amenities and over 200 community-led clubs and organizations, Rossmoor has become an unexpected haven for LGBTQ+ retirees looking for peace and acceptance.
How Rossmoor meets the needs of LGBTQ+ retirees
As of 2023, there were an estimated 3 million LGBTQ+ Americans over the age of 50, a population that's expected to reach 7 million by 2030. Those who are now retirement age lived through the AIDS epidemic of the '80s and '90s, which created a vacuum of would-be elders in the queer community and ruptured potentially long-term connections that could have offered support later on. Because many LGBTQ+ retirees have experienced rampant forms of homophobia and bigotry, there's a very real concern for safety with picking a retirement community, particularly as the lives and rights of LGBTQ+ people continue to be targeted in the United States.
Some folks may closet themselves when looking to retire out of fear of being discriminated against and mistreated by caretakers or others. It's an existential paradox, as many queer people swing between the invisibility of the closet and the risky hyper-visibility of being out. Add the extra layer of the invisibility of age and it's no wonder that, according to a 2018 survey by the AARP, 90% of respondents expressed interest in explicitly queer-welcoming retirement communities.
The LGBTQ+ community of Rossmoor addresses this with groups like the Lesbian Social Club and Gay Men's Club that offer residents safe spaces to be seen and heard. The Rossmoor LGBTQ+ Alliance organizes events for Pride and hosts social gatherings, film screenings, and a queer book club. It also offers recommendations for mental health resources, legal services, and information for family members to better connect with LGBTQ+ folks.
Amenities and housing costs at Rossmoor
The list of amenities at Rossmoor is as long as a CVS receipt, and there's something to meet everyone's retirement needs. You can stay active with one of Rossmoor's three swimming pools, its fitness center that offers both classes and private sessions, or its tennis facility with eight courts. There's 24/7 security and a bus that connects to various spots in the community, as well as downtown Walnut Creek and the Walnut Creek BART. As for the food, besides Rossmoor's bar and grill, there's also a weekly farmer's market from May through October for those who want to use their downtime to practice their Julia Child impression.
Rossmoor is open to those 55 or older. At least one resident in a unit needs to be over 55, but note that this age restriction prohibits children or younger family members from living in these homes. The retirement community offers about 6,700 co-ops, condos, and single-family homes spread out over 1,800 acres of land. As of the time of writing, the price range is $200,000 for co-ops, about $450,000 to $700,000 for condos, and $800,000 to $1,000,000 for single-family homes and garden-style condos. Residents must pay HOA fees and property taxes, too.
It's a hefty price tag, and while it may not be as expensive as Saratoga, America's priciest place to retire, it's still up there. In fact, Walnut Creek is considered to be one of the richest retirement towns in the United States thanks to the presence of Rossmoor; the median household income of its residents is over $135,000 as of 2025 (via Go Banking Rates). For the LGBTQ+ retirees who can afford it, Rossmoor's acceptance and community may be worth the price.