North Dakota's Oldest State Park Is A Hidden Gem With Scenic River Valley Views And Military Landmarks

When it comes to outdoor recreation in the U.S., states like Colorado, California, and Wyoming get all the attention, while others like North Dakota fly too far under the radar. This is a shame, as North Dakota actually has a surprisingly rich collection of fantastic outdoor destinations of its own. North Dakota's overlooked treasures include lesser-known hikes like the Boicourt Trail in the underrated Theodore Roosevelt National Park. There's also the Cross Ranch State Park, which has superb paddling and fishing opportunities along the Missouri River. However, the crown jewel of the North Dakota state park system may be its very first one. Though opinions will always differ on which of its state parks is the most beautiful, the amazing Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park has the perfect blend of outdoor beauty and engaging history to delight any traveler.

One major advantage of Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park — particularly for those who don't care for long road trips — is its convenient location. While other North Dakota parks require lengthy drives over vast Upper Midwest terrain, Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park is just 20 minutes away via car from the state capitol of Bismarck. Despite the minimal distance from civilization, the state park remains a scenic preserve of both North Dakota's natural beauty and its complex history. With restored military installations and historic sites, as well as gorgeous views of the North Dakota landscape, Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park is sure to amaze outdoor adventurers and history buffs alike.