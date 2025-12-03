Kentucky's Picturesque Town Set Between Mountains And A River Is Home To Folklore, Festivals, And Trails

In the late 1700s, settlers were just starting to explore the land we today call Kentucky. To get there, they'd take the Wilderness Road across the Cumberland River at a shallow point just past a gap in Pine Mountain known as The Narrows. In 1781 a permanent settlement called Cumberland Ford was built on the narrow piece of land separating the Cumberland River from Pine Mountain, one of the first to be established in Kentucky.

That settlement today is known as Pineville, and, despite the name change, it remains the oldest town in Bell County (and one of the oldest in Kentucky). The Courthouse Square Historic District is a good place to start if you want to learn more about this history. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this is where you'll find landmarks such as the 1930s Art Deco Bell Theater, an official stop on the Kentucky Artisan Heritage Trails.

Surrounded by historic national parks, Pineville has also retained its close connection to the land. The majestic views of Cumberland Gap National Historic Park are about 20 miles south, with Cumberland Falls State Resort Park (also known as the Niagara of the South) about 50 miles west. Yet as removed as Pineville feels from modern, urban life, it's only a two-hour drive from Knoxville or Lexington. This makes it a charming and accessible home base for visitors who want to explore the beautiful landscapes and unique culture of Eastern Kentucky.