Florida's Lakeside City Is Growing As A Retirement Community Full Of Fishing, Dining, And Fun-Filled Events

Many locations in Leesburg have ongoing events (including the weekly lineup at Great Chicago Fire Brewery & Taproom), but if there's one major event Leesburg is known for, it's Bikefest. Billed as the world's largest motorcycle and music festival, the annual spring event is perfect for all ages. The festivities certainly highlight motorcycle culture with stunt shows and demonstrations, but there's also a bunch of vendors, food trucks, and free live concerts with local and national artists. For the three-day event, the city even provides super-affordable shuttle rides that are just $3 for the entire day (that are half-off for seniors).

Even if you can't make it to Leesburg in the spring to experience Bikefest, you're not completely out of luck. The city's year-round calendar is far from lacking. Until 9 p.m. on the second Friday of each month, Discover Leesburg fills the downtown streets with live music and local vendors you can support. Blooms & Brews, which ushers in the start of spring, also shines a light on local businesses downtown and participants even receive a complimentary flower from each of the participating establishments. Jazz in Venetian Gardens is a melodic summertime event for adults, and on the flip side is the Flapjack 5K in November. The course winds its way through downtown and ends with unlimited pancakes. Local shops are on hand, whipping up brunch and flipping pancakes even for those who don't participate in the 3.1-mile walk or run.

Leesburg is about an hour from Orlando International Airport, so renting a car is advisable if you're coming from out of town or state. There are a few hotel options directly in the town, with some even offering free breakfast. Florida's Lake County is also home to Clermont, or the "Gem of the Hills," and Mount Dora, a lakefront destination with a strong art scene and festivals, so venturing to other cities in the county should surely be on your list.