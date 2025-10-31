Florida's Lakeside City Is Growing As A Retirement Community Full Of Fishing, Dining, And Fun-Filled Events
In the heart of Central Florida, just 45 miles northwest of Orlando, Leesburg is earning its title as "The Lakefront City" and rapidly becoming a top-choice retirement destination. With a population nearing 38,000, almost 29% of residents are over age 65. In just five years, that demographic has surged by an impressive 54.8%, earning Leesburg recognition as the fastest-growing retirement community in the U.S. (according to GoBankingRates). Florida as a whole is one of the best states in the U.S. to retire, so this shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Also, the U.S. Census Bureau ranked Leesburg as the third fastest-growing city in the country.
Its bustling downtown charms with locally owned boutiques and eateries and the annual Bikefest, a motorcycle and music rally that attracts visitors from around the world. Located in Lake County and surrounded by a ton of lakes, it's no surprise that Leesburg is a fisherman's dream. The city is nationally celebrated for its excellent bass-fishing opportunities and, as a part of the Harris Chain of Lakes, Leesburg offers a breathtaking natural backdrop paired with a relaxed pace of life. Leesburg stands out as an ideal city for retirement, not only for its natural beauty, but also for its engaging community events and proximity to Orlando's services and entertainment. It's a lakeside retreat that perfectly blends tranquility with access, making it a true jewel for those looking to enjoy their golden years in comfort and style — or for the family who just loves to get out on the lake.
Fishing and dining in Leesburg
With all the wonders in the U.S., being known as the best or top-rated in the country is no small feat. Leesburg's become known as one of the best areas for fishing, bass fishing in particular. The city attracts fishing tournaments throughout the year, including those from Major League Fishing. Even if you're not a pro angler, you can still enjoy fishing or taking in the scenery on the lake. To learn more about the ecosystem or the best places to fish, you can rent a guide to take you on the water for a few hundred dollars. You can also stroll along the pathways of Venetian Gardens Park for views of Lake Harris or for a relaxing picnic spot. With boat ramp access along the way, it's also easy to get on the water for kayaking.
When it comes to dining, Leesburg doesn't disappoint. Top-rated establishments, such as Turners Kitchen + Bar and Ski Beach Bar and Grill, seem to be faves among residents and visitors alike. You can find American classics and locally sourced ingredients at Turners with tons of fish and seafood options, plus a nod to the Lowcountry cuisine of South Carolina with fried green tomatoes and hush puppies. Ski Beach Bar and Grill is right on the shores of Lake Harris; in addition to the view, you can chow down on fish and seafood options (one of the most popular dishes is the mahi sandwich). For an even more laid back appeal with a side of beer, try Great Chicago Fire Brewery & Taproom. The downtown restaurant has pet-friendly outdoor seating and a menu featuring Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef. You can also sip on beers that have been brewed on-site.
Bikefest and other events in Leesburg
Many locations in Leesburg have ongoing events (including the weekly lineup at Great Chicago Fire Brewery & Taproom), but if there's one major event Leesburg is known for, it's Bikefest. Billed as the world's largest motorcycle and music festival, the annual spring event is perfect for all ages. The festivities certainly highlight motorcycle culture with stunt shows and demonstrations, but there's also a bunch of vendors, food trucks, and free live concerts with local and national artists. For the three-day event, the city even provides super-affordable shuttle rides that are just $3 for the entire day (that are half-off for seniors).
Even if you can't make it to Leesburg in the spring to experience Bikefest, you're not completely out of luck. The city's year-round calendar is far from lacking. Until 9 p.m. on the second Friday of each month, Discover Leesburg fills the downtown streets with live music and local vendors you can support. Blooms & Brews, which ushers in the start of spring, also shines a light on local businesses downtown and participants even receive a complimentary flower from each of the participating establishments. Jazz in Venetian Gardens is a melodic summertime event for adults, and on the flip side is the Flapjack 5K in November. The course winds its way through downtown and ends with unlimited pancakes. Local shops are on hand, whipping up brunch and flipping pancakes even for those who don't participate in the 3.1-mile walk or run.
Leesburg is about an hour from Orlando International Airport, so renting a car is advisable if you're coming from out of town or state. There are a few hotel options directly in the town, with some even offering free breakfast. Florida's Lake County is also home to Clermont, or the "Gem of the Hills," and Mount Dora, a lakefront destination with a strong art scene and festivals, so venturing to other cities in the county should surely be on your list.