Travelers Can Skip SIM Cards Forever Thanks To Apple's Sleek New iPhone Air With Global eSIM Support

There's nothing worse than landing in a foreign country after a red-eye flight and realizing that your phone no longer works. Previously, you've had two options: Opt for your phone provider's overpriced international plan for a week, or buy a regional SIM card. For years, though, eSIMs have made traveling easier, allowing some smartphone users to switch to a local provider and tap into a new network without the hassle of switching out physical cards.

Apple's newest iPhone Air is eSIM only, the most recent eSIM-exclusive phone the company has produced since the iPhone 14 in 2022. iPhone Air users can't even remove a SIM card and put a new one in if they wanted to. So what does this mean for travelers? Mostly, a whole lot less headache. In the old days, you would have to keep track of your tiny American SIM card, which was about the size of a fingernail and entirely too easy to lose, and use a purpose-built tool to open the SIM card hatch and swap out the cards. It was a mistake-prone system, but as eSIMs are becoming more popular, physical SIM cards are being phased out completely.

Luckily for travelers, eSIMs are supported by all major U.S. carriers, including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, as well as over 500 service providers worldwide. In addition to just being easier to use, this also adds a security advantage, as no one can remove or steal your physical SIM card if your device has an eSIM. Travel SIM cards can now be set up with a few clicks of a button and no fumbling. To install an eSIM, you'll now have the option to do so in person or online before or during your trip.