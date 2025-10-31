Nestled Between Atlanta And Asheville With Historic Charm And A Breathtaking Waterfall Is A Hidden Georgia Gem
Tucked into the foothills of the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains, Toccoa, Georgia, serves up natural beauty on a locally made ceramic platter. It's no wonder the town was named for the Cherokee word "beautiful" when it was founded in 1874. At just over eight square miles, Toccoa is filled with quite the colorful history and rich culture for such a small geographic area. It's home to the tallest free-falling waterfall east of the Mississippi River, a vineyard, and an award-winning Main Street. This town has also got soul — funk legend James Brown spent his formative years in Toccoa, playing in his first bands. Looking for more hidden gems nearby? Toccoa is just 30 miles from this under-the-radar Georgia mountain town that looks like a German-inspired fairytale.
History buffs will love Toccoa's Main Street, which has received multiple accolades for its design and preservation. Follow the mile-and-a-half self-guided walking tour, marked with plaques on more than 50 buildings, for an immersive storytelling experience. Toccoa honors its history with one convenient rail stop. The renovated train depot doubles as the town's welcome center and also houses the Stephens County History Museum and Currahee Military Museum. As a training center for paratroopers during World War II, you can even visit where the paratroopers trained at Camp Toccoa.
Free falling water and a walkable downtown
The most gorgeous places in nature are often the most difficult to reach, like New England's most infamous loop hike, but lucky for you, Toccoa Falls isn't one of them. Located on the beautiful, thousand-acre wooded campus of Toccoa Falls College, just five minutes from downtown, you can get to the falls from a 100-foot handicap accessible path. Water flows from 186 feet above, even higher than Niagara Falls. Owned by the college but open to visitors, you can purchase tickets to explore the falls from the Gate Cottage gift shop for just $2. You can also explore nearby Currahee Mountain, 30 minutes from Toccoa, and hike in the footsteps of heroes. Used for paratrooper training during World War II, the 5.4-mile Currahee Mountain Trail is famously depicted on the HBO Series Band of Brothers, "three miles up, three miles down."
Alternatively, you can hit the trails without even leaving downtown Toccoa. The City Loop Trail is actually two trails in one — choose between a one-mile or two-mile loop, or combine them for a 5k route through the heart of town. It's a great way to get fit while exploring local shops and galleries along the way. Fuel up beforehand with coffee and breakfast at The Bearded Bean Coffee & Provisions, but be warned that their cinnamon rolls sell out fast. Toccoa has other dining options worth a space in your stomach, including the iconic Shirley's Sole Food Cafe.
Seasonal festivals and riding the rails
There's not a bad time of year to visit Toccoa, but you might want to plan your visit around a performance at the Historic Ritz Theatre, or one of their annual festivals, like the Harvest Festival in the fall, or Christmas Fest. The area has its share of dependable chain hotels to choose from, or consider a stay on a glistening man-made lake hidden in Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountains, just 30 minutes away at The Historic Lake Rabun Hotel & Restaurant.
You can compare fares at convenient airports, including Atlanta's airport, about 100 miles south, and Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, about 80 miles north. Adventurous and nostalgic travelers should consider arriving via train. The Amtrak Crescent route runs twice daily between New York and New Orleans with stops in major cities including Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Birmingham. Train fares vary as much as airline tickets, but Amtrak recommends booking early for the best deals.