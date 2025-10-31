Nestled Between Atlanta And Asheville With Historic Charm And A Breathtaking Waterfall Is A Hidden Georgia Gem

Tucked into the foothills of the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains, Toccoa, Georgia, serves up natural beauty on a locally made ceramic platter. It's no wonder the town was named for the Cherokee word "beautiful" when it was founded in 1874. At just over eight square miles, Toccoa is filled with quite the colorful history and rich culture for such a small geographic area. It's home to the tallest free-falling waterfall east of the Mississippi River, a vineyard, and an award-winning Main Street. This town has also got soul — funk legend James Brown spent his formative years in Toccoa, playing in his first bands. Looking for more hidden gems nearby? Toccoa is just 30 miles from this under-the-radar Georgia mountain town that looks like a German-inspired fairytale.

History buffs will love Toccoa's Main Street, which has received multiple accolades for its design and preservation. Follow the mile-and-a-half self-guided walking tour, marked with plaques on more than 50 buildings, for an immersive storytelling experience. Toccoa honors its history with one convenient rail stop. The renovated train depot doubles as the town's welcome center and also houses the Stephens County History Museum and Currahee Military Museum. As a training center for paratroopers during World War II, you can even visit where the paratroopers trained at Camp Toccoa.