New York's Scandinavian-Inspired Resort In The Catskill Mountains Blends Rustic Charm With Luxury
In upstate New York, the Catskill Mountains are known for being full of natural gems for New Yorkers to escape to, like the majestic, cascading waterfall outside of Albany, and cute small towns vitalized by creative communities and resorts. Primitive-style camping is always an option for a stay in the Catskills, but if you want something a bit more upscale without losing the outdoorsy charm, then the Eastwind Hotel and Bar in Windham could be a solid option. The site's accommodations include a mix of hotel rooms and glamping cabins designed with Scandinavian touches, which have won the hotel a Michelin key. The hotel serves as a convenient base for exploring the ski-centric Windham Mountain Club a couple minutes away or Catskill recreation destinations like the Kaaterskill Clove canyon, just over 30 minutes away.
Though it's since been remodeled with a sleek, modern look, the Eastwind Hotel has quite a bit of history, dating back to the 1920s. At that time, it was built as a bunkhouse for local hunters and fishers. It was transformed and reopened as a more chic stay in 2018, the first of several hotels under its brand, while maintaining some of the rustic spirit of its past life (notably, one of the lodges is called the "Bunk House," a nod to the refurbished structure's original use). The main flavor of the Eastwind Hotel's redesign is Scandinavian modernist. Creative director Julija Stoliarova told Dezeen, "We started with that clean Scandinavian look, and then warmed it up a bit with earthy and natural colours, textiles, and artwork." The lodge interiors draw from these aesthetics, while the three glamping cabins are "Lushnas" and consist of a simple, A-frame structure just big enough for a bed. For the cherry on top of its Scandinavian pastiche, the property has two wood barrel saunas.
What to expect from a stay at Eastwind Hotel in Windham
For accommodations at Eastwind Hotel, you could choose between one of the lodge rooms for a space with more modern comforts, or you can go with a Lushna for feeling closer to nature. Nightly rates range from around $200 to $600, depending on the room type. The most affordable options are the smaller, traditional hotel rooms, which each sleep up to two guests and have en-suite bathrooms. A bit pricier but not the most expensive, the regular Lushnas are just over 200 square feet and come with views of the surrounding forest. One Tripadvisor reviewer who stayed in a Lushna described its outdoor-focused character: "Comfortable, very cool set up with a beautiful view, outdoor deck, fire pit and ... access to sauna." A more luxury Lushna, the Lushna suite, is also an option, which has more space, including a pullout sofa and en-suite bathroom. The highest-end option is the Pine Suite, which has two connected king bedrooms and looks out at Windham Mountain.
Guests can reach the Eastwind Hotel in slightly over an hour-long drive from the Albany International Airport, the closest commercial flight option, or just under three hours by car coming from New York City's Penn Station. It's also possible to reach the hotel by public transit — the Trailways ADT 104 bus departs from NYC's Port Authority and takes about four hours to reach Windham. Windham is a dreamy town with a main street and mountain charm that's worth exploring in itself.