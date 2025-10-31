New York's Scandinavian-Inspired Resort In The Catskill Mountains Blends Rustic Charm With Luxury

In upstate New York, the Catskill Mountains are known for being full of natural gems for New Yorkers to escape to, like the majestic, cascading waterfall outside of Albany, and cute small towns vitalized by creative communities and resorts. Primitive-style camping is always an option for a stay in the Catskills, but if you want something a bit more upscale without losing the outdoorsy charm, then the Eastwind Hotel and Bar in Windham could be a solid option. The site's accommodations include a mix of hotel rooms and glamping cabins designed with Scandinavian touches, which have won the hotel a Michelin key. The hotel serves as a convenient base for exploring the ski-centric Windham Mountain Club a couple minutes away or Catskill recreation destinations like the Kaaterskill Clove canyon, just over 30 minutes away.

Though it's since been remodeled with a sleek, modern look, the Eastwind Hotel has quite a bit of history, dating back to the 1920s. At that time, it was built as a bunkhouse for local hunters and fishers. It was transformed and reopened as a more chic stay in 2018, the first of several hotels under its brand, while maintaining some of the rustic spirit of its past life (notably, one of the lodges is called the "Bunk House," a nod to the refurbished structure's original use). The main flavor of the Eastwind Hotel's redesign is Scandinavian modernist. Creative director Julija Stoliarova told Dezeen, "We started with that clean Scandinavian look, and then warmed it up a bit with earthy and natural colours, textiles, and artwork." The lodge interiors draw from these aesthetics, while the three glamping cabins are "Lushnas" and consist of a simple, A-frame structure just big enough for a bed. For the cherry on top of its Scandinavian pastiche, the property has two wood barrel saunas.