An Idyllic Minnesota Neighborhood Surrounded By Quaint Shops And Scenic Lakes Is Tucked Away In Minneapolis
Minneapolis may not be the state capital of Minnesota — that would be neighboring St. Paul — but the North Star State's biggest city is an excellent balance of urban charm and nature. Known as the City of Lakes, Minneapolis has more than 22 lakes and plenty of cute neighborhoods to explore. Head to Linden Hills in southwest Minneapolis for a perfect mixture of nature, museums, independent shops, and great places to eat. The area is named for its many linden trees, and its location bordering both Bde Maka Ska and Lake Harriet makes it a scenic destination.
Linden Hills is easy to get to by car or public transport. There is lots of free street parking in the neighborhood — although spots do fill up, especially close to Lake Harriet. Metro Transit route 6 runs between Edina and downtown Minneapolis, passing through Linden Hills not far from the Lake Harriet Bandshell, so the neighborhood is easy to reach with public transport. The nearest major airport is Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, recognized as the best in North America. It's about a 20-minute drive to Linden Hills from the airport.
Fun things to do in Linden Hills
There are a lot of outdoor activities in the Linden Hills neighborhood, especially around Lake Harriet. The Lake Harriet Bandshell, on the northwest corner of the lake, is one spot you can't miss — besides its impressive turrets and great view of the lake, there are free outdoor movies and concerts here during the summer. The 2.8-mile Lake Harriet Loop Trail circumnavigates the lake and is perfect for walking or biking. Get out on the water by renting canoes, kayaks, or pedal boats from Wheel Fun Rentals; in February, visit for the annual Lake Harriet Winter Kite Festival. The 3.2-mile loop around Bde Maka Ska is another great option for getting outdoors in the neighborhood.
Linden Hills first came to life in the 1920s, when the Como-Harriet streetcar began traveling through the area. A visit to the Minnesota Streetcar Museum is a must, and you can also hop on a historic trolley and take a scenic tour of the area. Just outside the Linden Hills boundary, you'll find the Bakken Museum on the west bank of Bde Maka Ska. This science and technology museum has interactive exhibits that are fun for the whole family.
Where to shop and eat in Linden Hills
Linden Hills is full of independent shops, so be sure to give yourself plenty of time for browsing while in the area. Linden Hills Farmers Market, which takes place on Sundays from May to October, is the best place to pick up fresh produce. The Wedge Co-op is another top pick for local food producers and vendors. For other types of goodies, it's worth a stop at Wild Rumpus Books, a magical bookstore with critters like a chinchilla and kittens. Search for unique finds at Hunt & Gather, an antiques shop, and stop at France 44 for an array of international wines and cheeses.
Foodies will love exploring Linden Hills — this is one neighborhood where you should come hungry. Patisserie 46 is a French bakery with sweet and savory treats, while family-run Sebastian Joe's is the go-to spot for ice cream. Colita is a top pick for modern Mexican cuisine, and Convention Grill dishes up American diner classics — they've been serving burgers, fries, and malted milks since 1934. If you want to experience more cute neighborhoods and cozy vibes in the Twin Cities, head to Highland Park in St. Paul, a neighborhood full of cozy vibes.