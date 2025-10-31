An Idyllic Minnesota Neighborhood Surrounded By Quaint Shops And Scenic Lakes Is Tucked Away In Minneapolis

Minneapolis may not be the state capital of Minnesota — that would be neighboring St. Paul — but the North Star State's biggest city is an excellent balance of urban charm and nature. Known as the City of Lakes, Minneapolis has more than 22 lakes and plenty of cute neighborhoods to explore. Head to Linden Hills in southwest Minneapolis for a perfect mixture of nature, museums, independent shops, and great places to eat. The area is named for its many linden trees, and its location bordering both Bde Maka Ska and Lake Harriet makes it a scenic destination.

Linden Hills is easy to get to by car or public transport. There is lots of free street parking in the neighborhood — although spots do fill up, especially close to Lake Harriet. Metro Transit route 6 runs between Edina and downtown Minneapolis, passing through Linden Hills not far from the Lake Harriet Bandshell, so the neighborhood is easy to reach with public transport. The nearest major airport is Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, recognized as the best in North America. It's about a 20-minute drive to Linden Hills from the airport.