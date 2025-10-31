The Most Beautiful Hotel In California's Napa Valley Is A Decadent French-Inspired Luxe Spa Getaway
Close your eyes and imagine the Provençal sun gently caressing your skin while the aroma of flowered gardens and vineyards waltzes through the air like a lover's first dance. Awakened by a soft breeze, you imagine you have landed in Tuscany without the jet lag, only to find you are in the heart of Napa Valley. California's legendary wine region, home to over 400 wineries and tasting rooms, is the nation's premier wine-growing region and epitomizes the French spirit of la belle vie. It's no coincidence that the region is home to some of the most luxurious resorts in the country, including Auberge du Soleil Napa Valley.
The recipient of three Michelin Keys and a Forbes 5-star rating, Auberge du Soleil was originally opened as Napa's first fine-dining establishment in 1981 by French restaurateur Claude Rouas. The restaurant's success was the catalyst for the Inn of the Sun, which opened to the public five years later. Now a member of the distinguished Auberge Collection of hotels, the 33-acre, 50-room resort and spa, nestled on a terraced hillside surrounded by fragrant olive groves and oak trees, is recognized as Napa's premier retreat, flawlessly fusing French luxury with a California laid-back sensibility. Despite its seclusion, Auberge du Soleil is conveniently located within easy access to Napa Valley's famous wineries, dining, and attractions.
Luxury accommodations and fine dining at Auberge du Soleil
With a legacy that spans over 40 years, The Restaurant at Auberge du Soleil is a Napa Valley culinary destination. Helmed by Executive Chef Robert Curry, the Michelin-starred dining experience begins with the freshest ingredients sourced at their peak of flavor. In addition to à la carte options, guests can choose a multicourse prix fixe menu for lunch or dinner or a six-course tasting menu curated by Chef Curry. Dine indoors by a crackling fire or on the outdoor veranda overlooking the Mayacamas Mountains and olive groves. Begin your gastronomic journey with an aperitif and French-inspired cocktail, or allow an experienced sommelier to customize wine pairings from a selection of over 1,500 wines. Indulge in the European tradition of savoring a meal with loved ones without a care for time or obligation.
Popular with both visitors and locals, guests can enjoy casual fare or an artisan cocktail at The Bar for lunch or a light dinner. Drenched in tones of olive green and golden light, The Bar is open until 11 p.m. and is an ideal respite after a day of wine tasting or sightseeing.
Bathing in natural light and sunlit hues, designer Suzanne Tucker has created guest rooms that induce a sophisticated serenity that seamlessly blends the natural landscape with modern, understated elegance. Housed in maisons named after villages in the south of France, each of the 50 rooms and suites offers a sweeping view of mountains and vineyards. All rooms feature a private terrace and high-definition televisions, heated limestone floors, a fireplace, walk-in showers, double vanities, and oversized soaking tubs in the sun-drenched bathrooms. Deluxe suites feature Bose Bluetooth audio players, plus an expanded terrace with a dining area and an outdoor soaking tub.
The sjpa and luxury experiences at Auberge du Soleil
The pampering and attentive service begin the moment you arrive at Auberge du Soleil, starting with complimentary parking. There is no warmer welcome than a glass of wine, so consider it done. All guests receive fresh fruit and a bottle of wine upon arrival and will find complimentary snacks and beverages, including local beers, in their guest rooms. A daily full breakfast is included in your stay, as are twice-daily maid service, a newspaper, and high-speed Wi-Fi. And the cherry on top? Use of a Mercedes-Benz for four hours to cruise around and explore the scenery in style.
The Spa at Auberge du Soleil is not merely an indulgence — but rather a journey of self-restoration and reflection. In fact, many travelers are choosing relaxation as their preferred vacation activity. The tranquil courtyard is flanked by olive trees and three stone basins aligned with Mt. Veeder on the horizon. The splendor of the natural surroundings prepares you for self-healing and balance. Temperate soaking pools await to heal sore muscles, while a steam hammam and dual-function infrared sauna release toxins and help melt away stress. After your treatment, relax in the garden or spa lounge for as long as you wish. The spa facilities, yoga pavilion, and a 24-hour fitness center are available to all hotel guests at no further charge. Spa treatment prices vary and are available only to hotel guests.