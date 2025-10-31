The Most Beautiful Hotel In California's Napa Valley Is A Decadent French-Inspired Luxe Spa Getaway

With a legacy that spans over 40 years, The Restaurant at Auberge du Soleil is a Napa Valley culinary destination. Helmed by Executive Chef Robert Curry, the Michelin-starred dining experience begins with the freshest ingredients sourced at their peak of flavor. In addition to à la carte options, guests can choose a multicourse prix fixe menu for lunch or dinner or a six-course tasting menu curated by Chef Curry. Dine indoors by a crackling fire or on the outdoor veranda overlooking the Mayacamas Mountains and olive groves. Begin your gastronomic journey with an aperitif and French-inspired cocktail, or allow an experienced sommelier to customize wine pairings from a selection of over 1,500 wines. Indulge in the European tradition of savoring a meal with loved ones without a care for time or obligation.

Popular with both visitors and locals, guests can enjoy casual fare or an artisan cocktail at The Bar for lunch or a light dinner. Drenched in tones of olive green and golden light, The Bar is open until 11 p.m. and is an ideal respite after a day of wine tasting or sightseeing.

Bathing in natural light and sunlit hues, designer Suzanne Tucker has created guest rooms that induce a sophisticated serenity that seamlessly blends the natural landscape with modern, understated elegance. Housed in maisons named after villages in the south of France, each of the 50 rooms and suites offers a sweeping view of mountains and vineyards. All rooms feature a private terrace and high-definition televisions, heated limestone floors, a fireplace, walk-in showers, double vanities, and oversized soaking tubs in the sun-drenched bathrooms. Deluxe suites feature Bose Bluetooth audio players, plus an expanded terrace with a dining area and an outdoor soaking tub.