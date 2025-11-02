Wisconsin's Wildly Underrated Island Has Sandy Beaches, Enchanting Sea Caves, And Lush Forest

Not many people plan explorations around, or even know of, the magical archipelago just off the coast of Wisconsin. Made up of 22 islands, the Apostle Islands are easily the most majestic floating delights in the Midwest. And they come with a mystical origin story to match: according to Chippewa legend, a Manitou (spirit), failing to catch a stag it was chasing, angrily threw rocks at it. Eventually, those rocks, landing in the lake, formed the rugged outline of the Apostle Islands. Whether you are attracted by the archipelago's legendary mystique or simply fascinated by its natural delights, you can satisfy your curiosity by visiting one of Wisconsin's wildly underrated islands: Sand Island.

Waabaabikaa-minis (Sand Island's native name, meaning "lots of white rocks island")is the most westerly of the Apostle Islands, with its muzzle facing the village of Sand Bay on mainland Wisconsin. If you are driving from the mainland, Sand Bay is about 80 miles from Minnesota's idyllic, scenic byway city of Duluth. Far away from the urban hustle and bustle, the remote island of Sand Island has miles of golden beaches, its own Victorian lighthouse, and enchanting sea caves and unspoiled stretches of forest to relax in.

Remoteness is undoubtedly one of the islands' most beloved features, so you can expect the journey to reach your final destination to be tricky. From the mainland, you can reach Sand Island with your own boat or kayak for maximum freedom. Alternatively, you can board the Apostle Islands Cruise lines operating a shuttle service, or take a water taxi operated by private charters. Bear in mind that, exception made for Madeline Island, no cars are allowed in this National State Park area.