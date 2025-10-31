Between Oklahoma City And Dallas Is A Rustic Getaway With Small-Town Charm And Lake Camping

While some might consider Oklahoma to be a flyover state, you might be surprised by the state's stunning landscapes and cozy communities. If you're looking for a laid-back adventure filled with waterfront excitement, make your way to Ardmore. Clustered along the plains south of the Arbuckle Mountains, this charming small town is the perfect getaway destination.

Whether it's sightseeing, shopping, or nature exploration, Ardmore packs excitement for all types of travelers. Head downtown to find quaint boutiques for unique souvenirs, or pop into the Charles B. Goddard Center for Visual and Performing Arts to browse the rotating exhibits of vibrant contemporary artwork. Meanwhile, history fiends should spend the day at the Greater Southwest Historical Museum, where the elaborate dioramas and artifact displays will take you on a whirlwind journey through Oklahoma's pioneer era up to the modern day. There's even a gallery dedicated to local military history, filled to the brim with incredible personal memorabilia belonging to veterans all across the country.

For outdoor fun, make your way to Lake Murray State Park just south of town. Stretching across 12,500 acres, you'll find breathtaking landscapes of rolling woodlands fringing Lake Murray's glittering shores. Spend the day lounging on sandy beaches, paddling in the pleasant azure waters, or exploring the surrounding forests. Budget-conscious adventurers will love the various rustic campgrounds and motorhome parks near the lake, and cozy overwater cabins offer vacationing couples, friends, and families thrilling outdoorsy experiences. Roughly a 90-minute drive from Oklahoma City and a similar distance from Dallas, Ardmore is a worthy addition to your next trip itinerary.