Between Oklahoma City And Dallas Is A Rustic Getaway With Small-Town Charm And Lake Camping
While some might consider Oklahoma to be a flyover state, you might be surprised by the state's stunning landscapes and cozy communities. If you're looking for a laid-back adventure filled with waterfront excitement, make your way to Ardmore. Clustered along the plains south of the Arbuckle Mountains, this charming small town is the perfect getaway destination.
Whether it's sightseeing, shopping, or nature exploration, Ardmore packs excitement for all types of travelers. Head downtown to find quaint boutiques for unique souvenirs, or pop into the Charles B. Goddard Center for Visual and Performing Arts to browse the rotating exhibits of vibrant contemporary artwork. Meanwhile, history fiends should spend the day at the Greater Southwest Historical Museum, where the elaborate dioramas and artifact displays will take you on a whirlwind journey through Oklahoma's pioneer era up to the modern day. There's even a gallery dedicated to local military history, filled to the brim with incredible personal memorabilia belonging to veterans all across the country.
For outdoor fun, make your way to Lake Murray State Park just south of town. Stretching across 12,500 acres, you'll find breathtaking landscapes of rolling woodlands fringing Lake Murray's glittering shores. Spend the day lounging on sandy beaches, paddling in the pleasant azure waters, or exploring the surrounding forests. Budget-conscious adventurers will love the various rustic campgrounds and motorhome parks near the lake, and cozy overwater cabins offer vacationing couples, friends, and families thrilling outdoorsy experiences. Roughly a 90-minute drive from Oklahoma City and a similar distance from Dallas, Ardmore is a worthy addition to your next trip itinerary.
Spend the day at Lake Murray State Park
Barely 15 minutes by car south of Ardmore, you'll find Lake Murray State Park. Head to Sunset Beach if you're looking for a laid-back day under the sun. Situated along the eastern edge of the lakeshore, this area has soft beach sand to sink your toes in and plenty of spots to sunbathe, plus picnic tables to enjoy a meal beneath the shady trees. Near the Lake Murray Marina on the western shore is another stretch of peachy sand perfect for relaxing and swimming, plus a playground area and more picnic tables.
Don't miss a sightseeing stop at Tucker Tower and its surrounding nature center. Though Tucker Tower resembles a defensive turret carved from stone, it was only constructed in the mid-20th century. Climb up to the observation walkway atop the tower for the best views of Lake Murray's watery landscape stretching to the horizon. For more family-friendly excitement, bring the kids over to Lake Murray Water Sports & Miniature Golf, where you can rent pontoon boats equipped with slides and jet skis for island-hopping excursions across the lake, or splash into the water from giant inflatable trampolines and floating water slides. The mini golf course is 18 holes and only costs $5 per person at the time of writing.
Meanwhile, the surrounding woodlands are brimming with nature trails to explore. Head out walking or mountain biking through the grassy meadows and gentle hills to be rewarded with fantastic views. Equestrians can even rent a steed to go horseback riding, while anglers can pack their rods to spend the day fishing. No matter what you're in the mood for, Lake Murray State Park has it all. And the fun doesn't have to end there. Just 25 minutes north of Ardmore by car is Turner Falls Park, one of Oklahoma's tallest waterfall swimming holes.
Local eateries and places to stay in Ardmore, Oklahoma
With so many campgrounds to choose from, anyone with outdoorsy inclinations might want to spend the night sleeping within Lake Murray State Park. Pitch a tent at the Duke's Forest Campground, where amenities include restrooms with hot showers and a picnic pavilion, or park your motorhome at Elephant Rock Campground, named for the gargantuan boulder silhouetted against the lakeshore. For a touch of luxury, try the Lake Murray Floating Cabins, where charming overwater cottages are fully equipped so you can fish right from the deck and park your boat at the front door.
Another option nearby is the Lakecrest Casino and Hotel, a glitzy resort where you can try your hand at the slot machines after a day out on the water, then retreat to the elegant guest rooms for a restful sleep. Accommodation options are also plentiful back in Ardmore, with popular chains like Best Western Plus and Hampton Inn.
Looking for a delicious meal? Head to downtown Ardmore to take your pick of the charming local eateries. Catfish Corner is a delightful seafood shack serving up everything from fried catfish to beef fajitas. Previous visitors have enjoyed the friendly staff and tasty margaritas. Boasting almost 5 stars on Google is the Hamburger Inn, a red-brick building where you can get your fix of mouthwatering grilled cheese sandwiches and bacon cheddar burgers. Pancakes and coffee are also on the menu if you're staying in the area and are looking for breakfast options. For more exciting vacation ideas in Oklahoma's Chickasaw Nation, seek out the area's "capital city," the storybook retreat of Tishomingo.