Just Outside Boulder Is Colorado's Rugged Canyon Playground With Trails, Creeks, And Alpine Views

The Switzerland Trail is a 5.5-mile trail that takes you around Fourmile Canyon. Completing the trail takes between two and three hours, depending on conditions and your own stamina. Though it doesn't rank among the top hikes in Boulder — many tend to be trails that are deeper into the forests or neighboring canyons — it's generally considered to be a quieter trail. Much of the trail offers views of the rolling hills, and in the winter, as long as the trail isn't icy and the weather is mild, you can trek on a thin blanket of snow. What's more, dirt bikers don't need to leave their gear behind. You can also enjoy the Switzerland Trail on two wheels, as most of it is paved or graveled.

The Switzerland Trail is generally considered an easy and smooth hike. For a challenge, consider Sugarloaf Mountain. Make your way to the summit via a one-hour moderate hike of 1.4 miles. Once you reach the summit, however, you'll be rewarded with stunning views of Fourmile Canyon from an altitude of 449 feet. Sugarloaf Mountain may also be the preferred excursion for those who want to catch a sight of local wildlife. Deer, elk, and a variety of wild birds inhabit the mountain and surrounding areas.

Despite Fourmile Canyon having a creek of the same name, there are no creek or lake views to be found here — at least not by taking official trails. You'll need to go a bit further outside of Boulder and further into the mountains for that. You can reach Lake Isabelle, a storybook-looking lake with views of wildflowers, waterfalls, and wildlife, in under an hour from Boulder after your first day spent in Fourmile Canyon.