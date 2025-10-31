Tucked On Oregon's Coast Is A Rocky Inlet With A Dangerous And Spectacular Natural Phenomenon
"WOW! SO WORTH THE STOP! Beautiful view! Amazing roaring sounds of the waves and spectacular splashes at hight [sic] tide! Don't miss this one!" So reads the TripAdvisor review of just one former visitor to the Devil's Churn. And they're not alone — this corner of the Oregon coast has garnered itself a whopping 4.6 out of 5 on TripAdvisor at the time of writing, and it's been name-dropped alongside the misty cliffs and ancient trees of Cape Lookout and the ultimate experience of Cannon Beach's Haystack Rock as one of the most unmissable things on this uber-dramatic part of the U.S. shoreline.
There's no denying it's a spectacular sight. A narrow cut into the jagged rocks that form the coastline between the town of Yachats and lighthouse-topped Heceta Head, it's been carved and whittled over the millennia by the ceaseless movement of the Pacific Ocean. Looking down on it from above, you can watch as the swells bash in, foaming into whitewash and spurting high as the force of the waves collides with the side of the North American continent.
The churn is but one part of the wildly breathtaking but little-visited Cape Perpetua Scenic Area that spreads out on either side of Highway 101, encompassing coves and inlets to the west and sweeps of old-growth forest to the east. To access it, you'll need to drive either north or south along the Pacific Coast Highway. The nearest major airport is in Portland, just a touch over three hours to the north. Meanwhile, Coos Bay — the largest coastal city in the entire state — sits about one and a half hours to the south.
Getting your glimpse of the Devil's Churn
Looking to lay eyes on the roaring waters of Devil's Churn? There's a short, easy-rated hiking path of under half a mile that will take you right there. It's called — quite aptly — the Restless Waters Trail, and it begins at the dedicated Devil's Churn Day Use Area, where there are restrooms, picnic tables, and parking (though you will have to pay a fee).
The path loops across a headland, through groves of coastal evergreens, and then emerges onto a lookout point where you'll see the churn in all its glory. If it's wild enough, the water can shoot up to 200 feet into the air here! A little bit along the trail, you'll find a staircase zigzagging down to meet the rocks. Walk that with caution! The spot has proved fatal in the past, as waves here can lash up and wash all over the basalt stone that forms the inlet.
The southern side of the trail also has its joys. It descends along the rocks to open sweeping views of Cape Cove Beach, the narrow spit of sand that sits over the rocks from Devil's Churn. There's a seat there that's perfect for gazing across the rugged shore and bathing in the rhythm of the swells.
Other eye-watering sights close to the Devil's Churn
One of the truly awesome things about Devil's Churn is that it's by no means a wonder in isolation. Nope, this wave-spurting inlet sits amid the wider Cape Perpetua Scenic Area, a land of ancient Sitka spruce forests and precipitous peninsulas that brims with sublime viewpoints and hikes. You won't get bored!
Trailheads speckle the 101 as you move south from Yachats town. According to global hiking portal AllTrails, the highest-rated route in the area is the Saint Perpetua Trail. It's all about the panoramas, lofting you 700 feet above the ocean to a land of coastal flower meadows where you can gaze far out into the Pacific. Alternatively, stay down by the waves to walk the shorter Captain Cook Trail — it's no more than a mile and offers sightings of Thor's Well, a similarly dangerous natural sinkhole that gurgles as the tide rolls over it.
And when all the hiking is done and dusted, don't forget to drop by the charming little Yachats town. They call it a gem of the coast, because it's hemmed in by jaw-dropping wonders like the Devil's Churn itself. In the bijou town center, you'll find cozy B&Bs, fire-warmed coast lodges, and seafood bistros serving fresh catch of the day.