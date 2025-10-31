Tucked On Oregon's Coast Is A Rocky Inlet With A Dangerous And Spectacular Natural Phenomenon

"WOW! SO WORTH THE STOP! Beautiful view! Amazing roaring sounds of the waves and spectacular splashes at hight [sic] tide! Don't miss this one!" So reads the TripAdvisor review of just one former visitor to the Devil's Churn. And they're not alone — this corner of the Oregon coast has garnered itself a whopping 4.6 out of 5 on TripAdvisor at the time of writing, and it's been name-dropped alongside the misty cliffs and ancient trees of Cape Lookout and the ultimate experience of Cannon Beach's Haystack Rock as one of the most unmissable things on this uber-dramatic part of the U.S. shoreline.

There's no denying it's a spectacular sight. A narrow cut into the jagged rocks that form the coastline between the town of Yachats and lighthouse-topped Heceta Head, it's been carved and whittled over the millennia by the ceaseless movement of the Pacific Ocean. Looking down on it from above, you can watch as the swells bash in, foaming into whitewash and spurting high as the force of the waves collides with the side of the North American continent.

The churn is but one part of the wildly breathtaking but little-visited Cape Perpetua Scenic Area that spreads out on either side of Highway 101, encompassing coves and inlets to the west and sweeps of old-growth forest to the east. To access it, you'll need to drive either north or south along the Pacific Coast Highway. The nearest major airport is in Portland, just a touch over three hours to the north. Meanwhile, Coos Bay — the largest coastal city in the entire state — sits about one and a half hours to the south.