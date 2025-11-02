The Picturesque California Marina Adorned With Colorful Floating Homes Is Sausalito's Must-See Gem

If you are planning a trip to Sausalito, California's "Venice of the West," be sure to swing by the colorful and eclectic community at Waldo Point Harbor. Located at the northern end of Richardson Bay, just a short drive from the city's downtown, the private marina contains more than 200 floating houses across five separate docks. The homes are a mishmash of different styles. Some are rustic, cozy houses in brightly colored hues of pink, orange, and blue, while others feature sleek, contemporary architecture with fancy rooftop decks.

Waldo Point Harbor has a long and storied history. During World War II, much of Sausalito's waterfront was utilized as a ship construction site by the U.S. War Department. After the war ended, members of the houseboat community, who were made up of a ragtag group, began to occupy a wide range of buildings, including abandoned barges. The community grew over the next few decades, especially at the dawn of the Hippie Era, until government regulatory agencies put a stop to their unstructured, bohemian way of life.

By the 1980s, many of the floating homes were rebuilt and upgraded. Today, many of the buildings at Waldo Point Harbor have retained their whimsical exteriors, but the days of total freedom are long gone. Still, there are plenty of characters living in the floating homes, some of whom have been here since the 1980s. And you can see why — the floating homes have wonderful views overlooking the serene harbor, San Francisco's striking skyline, and even the Golden Gate Bridge, which was recently crowned as the most iconic bridge in the world.