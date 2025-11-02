The Picturesque California Marina Adorned With Colorful Floating Homes Is Sausalito's Must-See Gem
If you are planning a trip to Sausalito, California's "Venice of the West," be sure to swing by the colorful and eclectic community at Waldo Point Harbor. Located at the northern end of Richardson Bay, just a short drive from the city's downtown, the private marina contains more than 200 floating houses across five separate docks. The homes are a mishmash of different styles. Some are rustic, cozy houses in brightly colored hues of pink, orange, and blue, while others feature sleek, contemporary architecture with fancy rooftop decks.
Waldo Point Harbor has a long and storied history. During World War II, much of Sausalito's waterfront was utilized as a ship construction site by the U.S. War Department. After the war ended, members of the houseboat community, who were made up of a ragtag group, began to occupy a wide range of buildings, including abandoned barges. The community grew over the next few decades, especially at the dawn of the Hippie Era, until government regulatory agencies put a stop to their unstructured, bohemian way of life.
By the 1980s, many of the floating homes were rebuilt and upgraded. Today, many of the buildings at Waldo Point Harbor have retained their whimsical exteriors, but the days of total freedom are long gone. Still, there are plenty of characters living in the floating homes, some of whom have been here since the 1980s. And you can see why — the floating homes have wonderful views overlooking the serene harbor, San Francisco's striking skyline, and even the Golden Gate Bridge, which was recently crowned as the most iconic bridge in the world.
Things to do near Waldo Point Harbor, California
The views at Waldo Point Harbor are some of the best in Sausalito, and you may even strike up a conversation with one of the friendly locals. Many members of the houseboat and floating home community are happy to share their experiences of life on the water. If you are looking for parking, it can get busy here on the weekends, parking in the area is limited but free if you can find it.
While you're in the area, there are also several cafés and restaurants nearby. Bayside Café is a family-operated establishment and is just a short walk from Waldo Point Harbor. They serve excellent coffee and a delicious spread of sandwiches and breakfast items, including eggs Benedict and Swedish pancakes. Within walking distance, there are also Chinese, Indian, Nepalese, and Thai restaurants. It is also worth exploring downtown Sausalito, which has some charming shops and delicious food options that are popular with both locals and tourists.
If you are feeling energetic, Sausalito and the surrounding area offer some beautiful cycling routes. One of the most popular, the Paradise Loop, is a 38-mile cycle that starts in Sausalito and follows a trail around the Tiburon Peninsula, with amazing views of the bay and surrounding nature. You can rent a bike at Vacation Bike Rentals, which is a 5-minute drive from Waldo Point Harbor.