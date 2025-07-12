California's Crowded, Touristy Sausalito Hides A Secret Downtown With Cool Shops And Food That Locals Love

As many a visitor to San Francisco knows, Sausalito has charm all its own. Known as the "Venice of the West," this colorful and quirky California town across the bay is known for its bohemian houseboat community. Unfortunately, Sausalito's picturesque streets and waterways are also crowded with tourists, especially during the summer and holiday weekends. The Bridgeway Promenade and Sausalito Boardwalk get especially congested with strolling tourists and visiting cyclists. If you want to get to know Sausalito like the locals do, head instead to downtown's Caledonia Street. It runs parallel to Bridgeway in what's known as the New Town area, minus the bay views and touristy shops. This is where the locals shop; it's home to Waterstreet, Sausalito's only hardware store, and the town's library. Plus, there are plenty of places to get some food and soak in the atmosphere like a local.

You can get to Sausalito by water or by land from San Francisco. Either way, you are guaranteed magnificent views of the Golden Gate Bridge. The ferry ride is so scenic that it has become one of California's top tourist attractions. You can also drive across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco. It's an easy, 30-minute ride, which is what makes Sausalito such a popular weekend excursion. If you're feeling energetic, cycle across the bridge in the morning, then return by ferry in the afternoon. Cyclists are allowed on the sidewalk, separate from car traffic. It is about an hour-and-a-half or a two-hour ride each way, but you'll be rewarded with unparalleled views from this iconic landmark.