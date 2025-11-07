Mississippi's Underrated Retirement City Offers A Walkable Downtown, Peaceful Lake, And Friendly Vibes
Turns out, Mississippi is a pretty great place to put down roots in the golden years. The Magnolia State offers a low cost of living and minimal tax burdens for retirees — not to mention, it's teeming with down-home Southern charm. Talk about a win-win all around. According to World Atlas, communities like Corinth, a timeless Mississippi city full of Civil War history, and the "Hub City" of Hattiesburg, beloved for its beautiful parks, rank among the best spots to retire in the region. Aberdeen, situated in the northeast corner of the state, also made the cut, and it's easy to see why.
Home to fewer than 5,000 people, Aberdeen has a small-town feel and a family-oriented, friendly atmosphere. The underrated retirement city also boasts a walkable downtown lined with historic buildings and shops, as well as a peaceful reservoir along the Tombigbee River. Rivaling any of America's best lake towns, the little city is certainly a swell destination for any age.
Fancy a visit? If you're flying in, the Golden Triangle Regional Airport (GTR) is less than an hour's drive away in Columbus and offers nonstop flights to Atlanta and Dallas. Get some shut-eye at any one of the handful of accommodations in town, the options of which include cozy bed and breakfasts and inns. Outdoorsy types can also pop a tent or park their RV at the various waterfront campsites in the area. The Blue Bluff Campground has almost 100 camping spots that feature electric and water hookups, picnic tables, and fire rings with grills, among other amenities.
Stroll Aberdeen's lovely downtown district
Founded in the 1830s, Aberdeen, Mississippi, is chock-full of historical gems, many of which can be found sprinkled around the charming downtown district. The beating heart of the city lies along East Commerce Street, sandwiched between South Hickory Street and South Maple Street. Peruse the many local businesses that line the street, including specialty stores, such as The Blue Owl and Pierce's Place. Be sure to snap a photo of the Aberdeen Blues Memorial, located between the two gift shops. The murals and accompanying historical marker pay homage to the various blues artists who were born in the city, including the influential blues musician Booker "Bukka" White.
Pop in for popcorn and a movie at the Elkin Theatre, which has been showcasing films since 1937. Once you've worked up an appetite, there's just as much to eat around Aberdeen, too. Munch on Southern classics at Topp's Barbeque — a top favorite over on Tripadvisor. "The portions were huge and worth every penny!" one positive review reads. More comfort staples can be found at Mildred's Restaurant. "If you love down home country cooking, this is a great place to go for Sunday lunch buffet!" a Tripadvisor review notes.
If you have any questions during your Aberdeen excursion, stop by the city's welcome center, located right on the main strip. The visitors bureau can schedule tours of the Monroe County seat's array of heritage homes, from classic cottages and antebellum mansions to stately Victorian estates. You can also admire the historic structures by cruising along the Architectural Driving Tour. Snag a tour brochure at the visitor center or download a copy online.
Parks and lake days await in Aberdeen
The great outdoors are calling in this neck of the woods. Aberdeen is home to a handful of green spaces, including the historic Acker Park. Opened in the 1920s, the park is steeped in history, boasting a vintage play area and some stellar views.
More fun can be had on the water, too. Aberdeen served as a bustling port hub during the 1800s, owing to its prime position along the murky waters of the Tombigbee River — part of the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway. The city's reservoir sprang to life in the 1980s, giving locals and visitors access to just over 4,000 surface acres of splashing recreation opportunities, kayaking, canoeing, boating, swimming, and more.
Spend the afternoon at the Blue Bluff Recreation Area, where the Blue Bluff Campground is located. The day-use area is perched on the lake's west bank just north of Aberdeen. It's typically open from early March through the end of October, with hours ranging from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The recreation area is aptly named for the lofty limestone and clay cliffs that rise above the water, so be sure to take in the Instagram-worthy views of the lake and the lush landscape beyond. Blue Bluff also features hiking trails, scenic picnic spots, and a swimming beach, which is open seasonally.