Mississippi's Underrated Retirement City Offers A Walkable Downtown, Peaceful Lake, And Friendly Vibes

Turns out, Mississippi is a pretty great place to put down roots in the golden years. The Magnolia State offers a low cost of living and minimal tax burdens for retirees — not to mention, it's teeming with down-home Southern charm. Talk about a win-win all around. According to World Atlas, communities like Corinth, a timeless Mississippi city full of Civil War history, and the "Hub City" of Hattiesburg, beloved for its beautiful parks, rank among the best spots to retire in the region. Aberdeen, situated in the northeast corner of the state, also made the cut, and it's easy to see why.

Home to fewer than 5,000 people, Aberdeen has a small-town feel and a family-oriented, friendly atmosphere. The underrated retirement city also boasts a walkable downtown lined with historic buildings and shops, as well as a peaceful reservoir along the Tombigbee River. Rivaling any of America's best lake towns, the little city is certainly a swell destination for any age.

Fancy a visit? If you're flying in, the Golden Triangle Regional Airport (GTR) is less than an hour's drive away in Columbus and offers nonstop flights to Atlanta and Dallas. Get some shut-eye at any one of the handful of accommodations in town, the options of which include cozy bed and breakfasts and inns. Outdoorsy types can also pop a tent or park their RV at the various waterfront campsites in the area. The Blue Bluff Campground has almost 100 camping spots that feature electric and water hookups, picnic tables, and fire rings with grills, among other amenities.