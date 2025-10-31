This Entertaining Midwest City Ranked Number One For Cleanest Hotels In America
Cleanliness is an important factor for travelers when it comes to choosing their hotel, and there is one city in the U.S. whose hotel rooms have just been rated as the cleanest in the country. Minneapolis has scored the highest cleanliness for hotel rooms rating in a new study by Maid Sailors. The most bikeable city in America received a cleanliness rating of 8.82 out of 10, with the Lofton Hotel Minneapolis, Tapestry Collection by Hilton snagging the highest score in the city with a 9.51 out of 10. The modern hotel is located in downtown Minneapolis, with 251 rooms over 21 floors.
The study focused on 123 U.S. cities with populations over 200,000, analyzing more than 9,400 hotels in total. Minneapolis's 32 qualifying hotels in the study had 15,750 reviews for researchers to assess. Seattle (Washington), Boston (Massachusetts), and Frisco (Texas), tied for second place with a score of 8.80 out of 10. The highest cleanliness rating for any individual hotel in the study was the Boston Yacht Haven in Boston, a luxurious property with newly renovated rooms and superb modern amenities; the hotel scored 9.84 out of 10.
The cleanest hotels in Minneapolis
While Lofton Hotel Minneapolis was rated the cleanest in the city, there are other accommodations around the city that also sparkle. Hewing Hotel, a boutique property located in the heart of downtown Minneapolis, boasts a 4.7-star rating on TripAdvisor for cleanliness. In addition, their rooftop lounge — which includes a heated spa pool, sauna, and popular bar – has superb views over the downtown skyline. The Marquette Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, has also been praised for its cleanliness standards – with one TripAdvisor reviewer describing the rooms as "immaculately clean." The elegant property has a meticulous cleaning process that prioritizes deep cleaning of high-touch areas.
Reviewers across TripAdvisor, Booking.com, and Expedia similarly praise Hilton Minneapolis/Bloomington for its cleanliness and spotless rooms. The property has 256 rooms and features amenities like an indoor pool, on-site restaurant, and an airport shuttle to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport – plus it's conveniently located for a visit to the Mall of America, the country's largest mall.