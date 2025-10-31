This Entertaining Midwest City Ranked Number One For Cleanest Hotels In America

Cleanliness is an important factor for travelers when it comes to choosing their hotel, and there is one city in the U.S. whose hotel rooms have just been rated as the cleanest in the country. Minneapolis has scored the highest cleanliness for hotel rooms rating in a new study by Maid Sailors. The most bikeable city in America received a cleanliness rating of 8.82 out of 10, with the Lofton Hotel Minneapolis, Tapestry Collection by Hilton snagging the highest score in the city with a 9.51 out of 10. The modern hotel is located in downtown Minneapolis, with 251 rooms over 21 floors.

The study focused on 123 U.S. cities with populations over 200,000, analyzing more than 9,400 hotels in total. Minneapolis's 32 qualifying hotels in the study had 15,750 reviews for researchers to assess. Seattle (Washington), Boston (Massachusetts), and Frisco (Texas), tied for second place with a score of 8.80 out of 10. The highest cleanliness rating for any individual hotel in the study was the Boston Yacht Haven in Boston, a luxurious property with newly renovated rooms and superb modern amenities; the hotel scored 9.84 out of 10.