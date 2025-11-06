Tourists Should Keep Safe Exploring Portland's Vibrant Riverfront Neighborhood At Night

Portland, Oregon, may be the "quietest city in America" and the perfect destination out West for an unusually tranquil urban vacation, but in the Pearl District, that's hardly the case. Home to a variety of shops, galleries, boutiques, and breweries, it's one of the most popular destinations for first-time visitors. There's plenty to see and do during the day, and by night, the riverfront neighborhood transforms into a buzzy area of packed bars, clubs, and dine-in restaurants.

While the Pearl District was once among the safest neighborhoods to live in Portland, an uptick in crime has put residents on alert. Currently, the neighborhood has an F grade in terms of safety, which indicates just how high crime rates are compared to the national average. With a 2% safety rank, 98% of the country is considered safer. In terms of violent acts, assault is the number one crime happening in the Pearl District currently, and it's about seven times more common than robbery.

In recent months, per the time of publication, assaults have really picked up, and residents are looking for alternative ways to stay safe. One woman was assaulted in broad daylight while walking near Fields Bar and Grill, while another was assaulted at a bookstore in town. The events have created a lot of distress and worry among the local Pearl District community, with many residents feeling unprotected and taking alternative measures to stay safe.