The Best Ways To Keep The Kids Safe On Vacation And Give Yourself Peace Of Mind

A parent's biggest nightmare? Losing a kid in a crowd. Parents have spoken out about how a terrifying split second is all it takes for your child to wander out of sight. The best plan of attack is to map out a separation plan with your child well before your trip begins. Different tactics apply to different situations and places, so walk your child through each one to build up their confidence. Toddlers are like magpies — they can bolt toward any shiny, interesting thing that catches their attention without a second thought — so cultivating their instinct to stay put once they realize they're lost makes it infinitely easier to find them in a crowd.

For large public spaces like train stations or parks, establish a recognizable landmark such as a clock or fountain as a meeting place should they get separated from the pack. In museums or galleries, make it clear they shouldn't leave a room until you find them. For public transportation, staying put on a platform or getting off at the next stop to wait for you should be their instinct.

If it's taking longer than expected, seeking the help of an adult can ease their anxiety. Instruct older kids to head to a front desk or ticketing station, while younger ones should seek out a police officer, a uniformed employee, or other parents with children. Arm them with information cards with your hotel's address, phone numbers, and even your day's itinerary so people can anticipate your whereabouts. For younger kids who risk losing any paper information, attach ID bands to their wrists, or write contact numbers on the inside of their shirts, shoes, or on their arms with a marker.