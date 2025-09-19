The Best Ways To Keep The Kids Safe On Vacation And Give Yourself Peace Of Mind
Between getting to the airport on time and traipsing across a new town in a jet-lagged haze, travel isn't for the faint of heart — it's a juggle of logistics, nerves of steel, and a sense of adventure. Throw children into the mix, and you've just added a whole new level of responsibility for their safety. Sure, there are effective tricks to get you through the airport with kids and tons of advice on how to stick to your child's sleep schedule while on holiday, but the thought of losing a child in a crowded, unfamiliar setting strikes fear into every parent's heart. It's difficult to gauge the balance between giving in to the joy of exploring a new place and dialing down the family's sense of adventure due to fear, but coming up with a surefire safety plan — complete with extra safety nets — can give you the peace of mind to enjoy a safe family vacation.
But the stress of traveling as a family shouldn't rest entirely on the parents — children need to be involved, too. Talking about contingency plans can be a tricky subject to broach with kids (you don't want to spook them), but it certainly puts the whole family on the same page should an unfortunate situation pop up. So, from tech devices to emergency code words, here are five strategies for keeping your kids safe and your stress levels low during your travels.
Establish a plan in case you get separated
A parent's biggest nightmare? Losing a kid in a crowd. Parents have spoken out about how a terrifying split second is all it takes for your child to wander out of sight. The best plan of attack is to map out a separation plan with your child well before your trip begins. Different tactics apply to different situations and places, so walk your child through each one to build up their confidence. Toddlers are like magpies — they can bolt toward any shiny, interesting thing that catches their attention without a second thought — so cultivating their instinct to stay put once they realize they're lost makes it infinitely easier to find them in a crowd.
For large public spaces like train stations or parks, establish a recognizable landmark such as a clock or fountain as a meeting place should they get separated from the pack. In museums or galleries, make it clear they shouldn't leave a room until you find them. For public transportation, staying put on a platform or getting off at the next stop to wait for you should be their instinct.
If it's taking longer than expected, seeking the help of an adult can ease their anxiety. Instruct older kids to head to a front desk or ticketing station, while younger ones should seek out a police officer, a uniformed employee, or other parents with children. Arm them with information cards with your hotel's address, phone numbers, and even your day's itinerary so people can anticipate your whereabouts. For younger kids who risk losing any paper information, attach ID bands to their wrists, or write contact numbers on the inside of their shirts, shoes, or on their arms with a marker.
Keep track of your kid's whereabouts
Apple AirTags extend beyond luggage tracking — they can be extremely helpful in keeping track of your kids while you're on a vacation, too. It isn't always easy to keep your phone connected when you're traveling to other countries, and these cheap, nifty Bluetooth devices don't need international phone plans to work, as they rely on surrounding Apple devices to send their location via the Find My network instead. This is also, ironically, the AirTag's weakness, because it needs other iPhones around it — in the ballpark of 15 or 30 feet — to send location updates. Still, it comes in handy in places like crowded museums or monuments packed with other iPhone-toting tourists. One parent purchased an Italian data SIM card to use for an unlocked smartwatch during a family trip to Italy. "This has allowed us to give the kids more freedom and allow them to run around without worrying about them getting lost," the Redditor shared.
If you want to keep it old school, a whistle around your child's neck, which they can blow in case they're lost or in imminent danger, is an economical and smart way to catch your attention. No batteries needed, too — how cool is that?
When it comes to clothing, brighter is better
Travelers often seek fashion advice for blending in with the locals. When it comes to dressing your children while traveling, though, one rule trumps all: the brighter, the better. Make sure your toddler stands out in a sea of people with a neon shirt, bright board shorts, a colorful or kooky hat, or any other accessory that will help you point them out in a crowd.
For dinners or activities that stretch well into the evenings, glow stick jewelry pieces are affordable visual tracking accessories to pack for travel. They're eye-catching, that's for sure, but you'll be grateful for them when darkness falls. (Just keep in mind that glow sticks are subject to TSA's liquids rules.) If you're dropping by a crowded fair or an amusement park, purchase a helium balloon to tie to your child's clothing to easily track their movements from afar. And before heading out of the hotel for a day of sightseeing, take a photo of your kids. If you ever get separated, showing others a picture of what they're wearing will definitely help in a high-stress situation. And if — here's hoping — you won't need it for that reason, at least you'll get a great holiday snapshot out of it.
Establish a family code word
A code word or phrase works like a verbal family password. Think of it as a secret signal that can be used for different situations, and especially when you're traveling. It can be a word or phrase that signals danger or safety, depending on the context. For smaller children, especially the timid ones, a code word lets them catch your attention in a public or foreign setting to convey discomfort or fear without raising any alarm bells. Share it sparingly — and only if absolutely needed — to people outside your immediate family. That way, when someone your kids aren't familiar with mentions the code word (or, conversely, doesn't know the code), they'll know who to trust.
Settle on a code word that's unique, easy to remember, and unlikely to pop up in day-to-day conversations — you wouldn't want it to be too general a word, as a Redditor fondly recalls: "We did the same, but the word was 'pizza.' Which now seems like a terrible idea because I would've gone with anyone promising pizza."
Time your vacation dates wisely
If your schedules allow, book your travel dates during the off season, especially if you're worried about the safety of your kids in crowded areas. Parents of babies, toddlers, and preschool-aged children have more flexibility to travel off season without the constraints of the rigid school schedules. The pay-off? You get to dodge the tourist crowds and save some money while you're at it. Fewer crowds means not constantly being on high alert over your kids' safety, ultimately leading to a more relaxing trip for the entire family. It also means shorter lines at museums, more relaxed restaurant ambiances, and more family-friendly accommodations and flights for the taking.
Leave other tourists to battle it out under the warm, sweltering summer months, and sidestep the December vacationers at the ski slopes. Shoot for fall's shoulder season instead, ideally just after the start of the school year. However, it isn't impossible to safely go sightseeing during the height of tourist season. Sure, the Louvre or the Trevi Fountain are normally teeming with crowds, but you'll find them practically deserted if you start your day early or circle back near closing time.