Nestled Between Mountains Is A Serene Georgia City With Breathtaking Scenery And Charming Local Shops

Just 25 minutes outside of Chattanooga, aka Tennessee's "scenic city," the picturesque surroundings continue south of the state line into Trenton, Georgia. Nestled into a valley between the peaks of Lookout Mountain and Sand Mountain in the northwest corner of Georgia, Trenton is a small town known for its epic ways. Here, you can experience the region's stunning natural formations, from caving and rock climbing to world-class hang gliding. Just over a two-hour drive from Atlanta, Knoxville, or Nashville, Trenton makes a convenient getaway from big city life.

If you're looking to pump the brakes rather than your adrenaline, lean into the slower pace of mountain living with hiking, local shopping, and The Wilderness Theater, the largest outdoor movie theater in the world! History lovers will appreciate the city's significance as a key location for Union soldiers during the Battle of Chickamauga, one of the Civil War's bloodiest confrontations. When it comes to morning coffee, visitors have their choice with centrally located Corner Coffee and Za Brew. And what's a Southern mountain town without barbecue? Head to family-run Thatcher's BBQ & Grill's original location in Trenton's town square for carnivorous conquests like the Man of Smoke Sandwich and the Porky Bucket.