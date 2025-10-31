A Scenic Ontario City Where Crystal-Clear Waters And Cascading Falls Create The Ultimate Natural Retreat

Owen Sound has crystal-clear waters, and there are lots of fun ways to get out on the water: Canoe, kayak, or paddleboard along the inner harbor and Sydenham River. You can admire the shoreline from a different perspective and see city landmarks like the grain elevators while you paddle. One place you can't miss is Kelso Beach at Nawash Park, which is perfect for swimming. The sandy beach also has a playground, picnic shelters, sports fields, and a splash pad for kids.

Owen Sound is also well-known for its spectacular waterfalls. Inglis Falls is a must-see when in the area — the waterfall cascades 18 meters (59 feet) down and is a sight to behold from the viewing platform. Jones Falls is in the Pottawatomi Conservation Area and can be seen on a short 5- to 10-minute walk from the area's parking lot. Weavers Creek Falls is in Harrison Park, which is an oasis of green space in the city. This small waterfall is viewable from an elevated boardwalk — the waterfall itself is on private property, so don't go beyond the boardwalk, and obey the signage.

And passing through Harrison Park is the Bruce Trail, the oldest and longest footpath in Canada – about 45 kilometers (28 miles) traverses the Owen Sound area.