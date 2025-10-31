A Scenic Ontario City Where Crystal-Clear Waters And Cascading Falls Create The Ultimate Natural Retreat
Tourism in Ontario tends to be focused on the major highlights of Toronto, Ottawa, and Niagara Falls. While the cities are certainly worth a visit (be sure to see one of the oldest neighborhoods in Toronto, St. Lawrence, and the bohemian historic area of Toronto's Kensington Market), there are hidden gems around the province to explore. Head to the Bruce Peninsula and you'll find a scenic city on the water, perfect for a relaxing getaway: Owen Sound. Located on the Bruce Peninsula, between Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, Owen Sound boasts stunning views over the bay, plus natural and cultural attractions.
Owen Sound is about 2.5 hours from Toronto, so it's a great location for a long day trip or weekend away. Region of Waterloo International Airport is the closest airport to Owen Sound — it's 149 kilometers (93 miles), or a two-hour drive. However, Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) is only slightly farther away and has far more flight options. YYZ is 169 kilometers (105 miles) and just over a two-hour drive from Owen Sound. Owen Sound Transit has local city buses covering four routes, but it's easiest to explore the area with your own vehicle.
Explore the beautiful natural features around the area
Owen Sound has crystal-clear waters, and there are lots of fun ways to get out on the water: Canoe, kayak, or paddleboard along the inner harbor and Sydenham River. You can admire the shoreline from a different perspective and see city landmarks like the grain elevators while you paddle. One place you can't miss is Kelso Beach at Nawash Park, which is perfect for swimming. The sandy beach also has a playground, picnic shelters, sports fields, and a splash pad for kids.
Owen Sound is also well-known for its spectacular waterfalls. Inglis Falls is a must-see when in the area — the waterfall cascades 18 meters (59 feet) down and is a sight to behold from the viewing platform. Jones Falls is in the Pottawatomi Conservation Area and can be seen on a short 5- to 10-minute walk from the area's parking lot. Weavers Creek Falls is in Harrison Park, which is an oasis of green space in the city. This small waterfall is viewable from an elevated boardwalk — the waterfall itself is on private property, so don't go beyond the boardwalk, and obey the signage.
And passing through Harrison Park is the Bruce Trail, the oldest and longest footpath in Canada – about 45 kilometers (28 miles) traverses the Owen Sound area.
Discover history and culture in Owen Sound
Beyond the outdoor attractions, there are a number of interesting spots in the city of Owen Sound to keep you busy. Visit Tom Thomson Art Gallery, which showcases pieces from this influential 20th-century artist who grew up in Owen Sound, as well as some of his personal belongings. Learn about the local people and settlements of the 19th and 20th centuries at Grey Roots Museum & Archives, or head to the Community Waterfront Heritage Center, which is located in an old railway station. Visit the Billy Bishop Museum to see the childhood home of World War I flying ace Billy Bishop — the Victorian property was built in 1884 and is a great example of Queen Anne architecture.
Time your visit to Owen Sound in order to experience some of the city's fun festivals. Summerfolk Music & Crafts Festival takes place annually in August, with live music on multiple stages, family-friendly activities, and tasty food available. The Northern Lights Festival begins in November and features hundreds of light displays that illuminate Owen Sound.
If you want to carry on exploring Ontario, head to the underrated lakeside region of Muskoka.