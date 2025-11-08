This Vibrant Kansas College City Has A Thriving Art Scene, Enticing Shops, And Indulgent Restaurants
Road trips through Kansas are often wildly underrated, both for all the historic sites scattered across The Sunflower State and its natural wonders like the strikingly clear blue lake and wildflower trails at Clinton State Park. Only a 35-minute Amtrak-operated bus ride from nearby Wichita, Newton is easy to get to from Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport either by car or bus. Newton's Amtrak bus service that passes through Wichita also goes all the way to Oklahoma City, which is great news for anyone who wants to escape Kansas to discover the artsy cowboy culture in Oklahoma.
Newton is home to Bethel College and around a 30-minute drive from other higher learning institutions like Tabor College in Hillsboro, Newman University or Wichita State University. As a result, Newton's student community are an important group within its 20,000-strong population, and their presence ensures that a vibrant arts scene is preserved within the town. Eating out and shopping are both equally enticing, with a large selection of shops and restaurants on the city's Main Street, as well as in its malls like the Chisholm Trail Center. There everything can be found from fashion boutiques to Phoenix Originals, a paint-your-own pottery studio, proving that in Newton, you can appreciate the art and make it, too.
Immerse yourself in Newton's buzzing art scene
Newton's love for art is apparent across the city. Often with the help of volunteers and students The Newton Murals and Arts Project has produced striking works such as the Sunflower Mural, the Eagle Mural, and the Newton Historical Mural. Meanwhile, Newton's Blue Sky Sculpture appears different depending on the time of day due to its intelligent design that interacts with the sky above. Listed by the Kansas Sampler Foundation as one of the "8 wonders of Kansas Art," visiting the sculpture comes with the added bonus of being surrounded by nature in Newton's Centennial Park.
For indoor art to admire on a rainy day, ceramic artist duo Isaac and Karina Shue display work of their own and the work of other sculptors at the Gallery Mostaza. The Carriage Factory Art Gallery also hosts workshops and exhibitions showcasing the art of local creators – some of which are available for sale. Those looking to pick up quirky art pieces away from a gallery should consider Metcalf Sisters Antiques & Collectibles, a shop that also sells antique toys and vintage clothing. Bethel College's Memorial Hall plays home to a range of performances from symphony concerts to community productions, making Newton not just a hub for traditional art installations but also music and drama.
Shop until you drop and eat until you pop in Newton
After working up an appetite bouncing between Newton's murals, galleries, and antique shops, the town has certainly got its visitors covered with tasty meals from morning to night. Start the day on Main Street for a bit of shopping; Norm's Coffee Bar is a fantastic place to find a caffeine fix or fresh breakfast pastries. For fresh donuts or hearty made-to-order breakfast sandwiches, South Newton Donuts is a great option too. For healthier goods on the go, Prairy runs a deli and a market in downtown Newton selling gourmet groceries. The company also has a cookie factory in the town, where visitors of all ages can marvel at sweet treats moving down the conveyor belt and into the oven.
For lunch and dinner, patrons of Curtis C's Diner are spoiled for choice. The diner dishes out hearty classics on its epically long menu, with its burger noted as a fan favorite. For menu options with a bit more kick, family-run Acapulco Mexican Restaurant could be the perfect spot. Their hand-made tamales and spicy fajitas come recommended, and for those who wish to indulge in a drink, they also serve up some classic margaritas. Newton practically guarantees that travelers will leave with their bellies full, and with its abundance of specialty stores, Newton also offers visitors plenty of opportunities to come home with the perfect memento too.