This Vibrant Kansas College City Has A Thriving Art Scene, Enticing Shops, And Indulgent Restaurants

Road trips through Kansas are often wildly underrated, both for all the historic sites scattered across The Sunflower State and its natural wonders like the strikingly clear blue lake and wildflower trails at Clinton State Park. Only a 35-minute Amtrak-operated bus ride from nearby Wichita, Newton is easy to get to from Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport either by car or bus. Newton's Amtrak bus service that passes through Wichita also goes all the way to Oklahoma City, which is great news for anyone who wants to escape Kansas to discover the artsy cowboy culture in Oklahoma.

Newton is home to Bethel College and around a 30-minute drive from other higher learning institutions like Tabor College in Hillsboro, Newman University or Wichita State University. As a result, Newton's student community are an important group within its 20,000-strong population, and their presence ensures that a vibrant arts scene is preserved within the town. Eating out and shopping are both equally enticing, with a large selection of shops and restaurants on the city's Main Street, as well as in its malls like the Chisholm Trail Center. There everything can be found from fashion boutiques to Phoenix Originals, a paint-your-own pottery studio, proving that in Newton, you can appreciate the art and make it, too.