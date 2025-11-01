A Walkable District With Fresh Seafood And Stunning Sunsets Lies Nestled On The Shores Of Lake Erie
The coasts of the Great Lakes are undeniably great places to be. Lake Erie, bordering parts of Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York, has no shortage of cool, coastal towns, such as Ohio's aptly-named Lakeside, a wildly underrated community with unique shops and Victorian cottages. While Lakeside is indeed a promising name for good times on a Great Lake, consider a town that shares its very name with one of the greats — Erie, Pennsylvania, a charming haven of lakefront beauty, walkable trails, and quirky art. As much appeal as Erie has unto itself, if waterfront is your most desired vacation vibe, zoom in on Erie's Bayfront District for a day or more, a walkable gem within a gem, offering fresh seafood and stunning sunsets, among other delights.
Erie's Bayfront District encompasses the area between downtown Erie and the scenic Presque Isle Bay. If you're planning to enjoy as much of Erie's Bayfront District as you can during your visit, several hotels offer bay and lake views, such as the Sheraton Erie Bayfront Hotel, Courtyard by Marriott Erie, situated on the irresistibly-named Sassafras Pier, and Hampton Inn & Suites Erie Bayfront. Hotel nights in the Bayfront District start around $150 for an off-season, midweek stay, and vary seasonally and on weekends.
Erie International Airport to Erie's Bayfront District is about a 15-minute drive. The regional airport is served by American Airlines and Breeze Airways, offering nonstop flights from Charlotte, Tampa, and Orlando. Erie is an ideal weekend getaway from several cities in the area. Pittsburgh to Erie is only a 2-hour drive, and either Cleveland or Buffalo to Erie takes only about 90 minutes, with some lakeside views along the route.
Exploring the waterfront
Keeping to the water, Erie's walkable Bayside District offers several nearby attractions to highlight the stunning views and unique history of the area. Erie's Bicentennial Tower was constructed in 1995 in honor of Erie's 200th anniversary. At the top of the 187-foot tower, which is accessible by elevator or stairs, on a clear day, you can see as far as Canada's shortline, only 27 miles away, and stunning, panoramic views of Presque Isle Bay. Admission to the upper deck is $6 for adults, and $2 for children 6 to 12, and every first Tuesday of the month is a free admission day. The Tower is open 7 days a week from May through September, with varying seasonal hours, and weekends only from October through April, weather permitting.
Housed in a former generator station, the Erie Maritime Museum leans into the maritime history of the region, especially as it relates to the War of 1812. Major exhibits cover the war and the Battle of Lake Erie, and other aspects of maritime life, such as life-saving service and commercial fishing. When in port, the US Brig Niagara is part of the Museum and the official flagship of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania since 1988. General admission tickets are $10, with discounts available for seniors 65 and older, and children 3 to 11 years old. The museum is open year-round, with Wednesday through Sunday availability from April through September, and Thursday through Sunday availability from October through March.
Longing to get on the water after taking in the history and views? Scallywags Pirate Adventures also operates from the same pier as the Bicentennial Tower, a highly rated boat tour where you might actually find yourself in the stocks, or in a water cannon battle. Happy hour "Wobbly Pirate" and family fun "Pirate Adventure" cruises are both available, with admission from $15 to $25. There are several sailings a day, most days from June through September.
Seafood and sunsets in the Bayside District
The Bayside District also has abundant eateries and watering holes for staying near the water between activities and enjoying some of the locally prized seafood. Lake Erie is known for its walleye, and Oliver's Restaurant and Rooftop Bar not only offers a not-to-be-missed Parmesan-crusted walleye, but a plethora of seafood options, plus expansive views of the lake while you enjoy it. For another seafood-forward take, Pier 6 Rooftop Bar & Restaurant serves unique options such as a spicy seafood dip, several takes on fish and shrimp tacos, and walleye-based fish and chips. For casual bayside vibes, Rum Runners is one of Erie's favorite patio hangouts, with bar bites and signature tropical cocktails. And those are just a taste of all that's available in the Bayside District.
The best destination to watch a sunset in 2025 may be on the West Coast, but that doesn't mean they have a monopoly on the activity. It may be hard to empirically prove, but Erie prides itself in having the "world's third best sunsets," and the Bicentennial Tower and the aforementioned rooftop eateries are just some of the idyllic settings in the Bayside District for taking in a Lake Erie sunset. Or you can cap off your day by the bay by literally sailing off into the sunset, aboard one of the many cruise options, including the historic Lettie G. Howard, a 1893 fishing schooner that offers sunset sails in the summer and fall.