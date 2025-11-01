A Walkable District With Fresh Seafood And Stunning Sunsets Lies Nestled On The Shores Of Lake Erie

The coasts of the Great Lakes are undeniably great places to be. Lake Erie, bordering parts of Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York, has no shortage of cool, coastal towns, such as Ohio's aptly-named Lakeside, a wildly underrated community with unique shops and Victorian cottages. While Lakeside is indeed a promising name for good times on a Great Lake, consider a town that shares its very name with one of the greats — Erie, Pennsylvania, a charming haven of lakefront beauty, walkable trails, and quirky art. As much appeal as Erie has unto itself, if waterfront is your most desired vacation vibe, zoom in on Erie's Bayfront District for a day or more, a walkable gem within a gem, offering fresh seafood and stunning sunsets, among other delights.

Erie's Bayfront District encompasses the area between downtown Erie and the scenic Presque Isle Bay. If you're planning to enjoy as much of Erie's Bayfront District as you can during your visit, several hotels offer bay and lake views, such as the Sheraton Erie Bayfront Hotel, Courtyard by Marriott Erie, situated on the irresistibly-named Sassafras Pier, and Hampton Inn & Suites Erie Bayfront. Hotel nights in the Bayfront District start around $150 for an off-season, midweek stay, and vary seasonally and on weekends.

Erie International Airport to Erie's Bayfront District is about a 15-minute drive. The regional airport is served by American Airlines and Breeze Airways, offering nonstop flights from Charlotte, Tampa, and Orlando. Erie is an ideal weekend getaway from several cities in the area. Pittsburgh to Erie is only a 2-hour drive, and either Cleveland or Buffalo to Erie takes only about 90 minutes, with some lakeside views along the route.