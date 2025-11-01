From the Big Apple's urban core, your Midtown Pick & Cheese dairy-dim-sum whisks you, at least in appetite, to the region's verdant farmsteads. Here, ambrosial artisan cheeses are the natural byproducts of small-batch makers intent on responsible sourcing, whether cultivating their own herd or working closely with zero-mile suppliers. Mathew Carver's favorites include the multiple award-winning voluptuous goat-and-cow milk blend Kunik from Nettle Meadow Farm in the Adirondacks (also an animal sanctuary) and selections from Vermont's Spring Brook Farm, which interprets traditional French methods using small-batch Jersey cow milk. Come for the whimsical cheese flight of fancy, and dive into a deeper appreciation of exemplary cheeses you may not know exist in your backyard.

If this fourth Pick & Cheese follows the blueprint of its brethren, you'll be spoiled for choice with 20-something cheese choices cruising a 60-foot lap, with classic complements like charcuterie and pickles also along for the joyride. Beyond the belt, a menu presents grilled cheese sandwiches, desserts, and special concoctions (at the Camden Market location, it's a constantly sold-out whipped goat cheese doughnut). There are also tasting notes on all cheeses a-whirl, plus space to capture your own. Each cheese plate color is tagged to a price point, and together with an accessible drinks list with trending elixirs, it works out to a Tripadvisor mid-priced meal with return on indulgence like Meri L.'s "Cheese really does bring happiness!" Yelp declaration.

Beyond Pick & Cheese, globe-trotting cheeseheads can imbibe the same vibe at Kaasbar Amsterdam, the city's only cheese train bar featuring Dutch cheeses in all of their flavor profile glory, and for the udderly courageous, seek out the infamously stinky Appenzeller in Appenzell, a fairytale Swiss village sandwiched between Zurich and Innsbruck.