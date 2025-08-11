14 Things I Did In Japan That Altered My Brain Chemistry

Fushimi Inari is one of the most famous shrines in Japan. Consisting of 12,000 steps that wind up through 10,000 vividly red Torii gates on Mount Inari, it is quite an adventure to conquer the full shrine. The hike covers nearly three miles uphill and takes most folks around two hours to complete the round-trip.

I'd even heard stories about tourists who only walk far enough to be surrounded by the pretty gates before leaving because the hike was so intense. Despite that, I was determined to finish the whole trek. The thing about Fushimi Inari is that it is by far one of the most popular things to do in Japan. Even though I was visiting the country during the low season in February, I knew there would still be tons of people around when the day got going.

Desiring a more intimate experience, I woke up at 3:30 a.m. on the morning of my birthday to get ready and begin my journey to the Shinto shrine. I arrived around 6 a.m., and much to my delight, there were very few visitors there on the chilly, slightly rainy morning. I wandered my way through the ethereal, dewy atmosphere for hours — appreciating the surroundings, taking photos, and being genuinely shocked I was standing in such a spiritually iconic destination. By the time I'd accomplished my goal of reaching the mountaintop with views over Kyoto, Fushimi Inari had officially earned its spot as one of my favorite shrines I've visited around the world.