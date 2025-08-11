14 Things I Did In Japan That Altered My Brain Chemistry
I knew Japan would etch a special place in my heart long before my plane ever landed in Tokyo. By preschool, I would've chosen sushi for every meal if it'd been left up to me, and the Japanese anime film "Kiki's Delivery Service" was ranked high among my favorites. While my knowledge of the country was very Westernized, I always longed to see the real Japan with my own eyes.
In 2024, I finally got the opportunity to be one of the 36 million people who visit Japan every year. I was mesmerized; it exceeded my expectations in ways I didn't even know were possible. While every single day was an adventure, there were certain experiences that I'm convinced truly altered my brain chemistry. From hanging out with free-roaming monkeys on a mountaintop to photographing the country's famed bright pink cherry blossoms, these are some of the most humbling, delicious, and awe-inspiring things I did in Japan.
1. Hiking up Fushimi Inari Shrine on my birthday
Fushimi Inari is one of the most famous shrines in Japan. Consisting of 12,000 steps that wind up through 10,000 vividly red Torii gates on Mount Inari, it is quite an adventure to conquer the full shrine. The hike covers nearly three miles uphill and takes most folks around two hours to complete the round-trip.
I'd even heard stories about tourists who only walk far enough to be surrounded by the pretty gates before leaving because the hike was so intense. Despite that, I was determined to finish the whole trek. The thing about Fushimi Inari is that it is by far one of the most popular things to do in Japan. Even though I was visiting the country during the low season in February, I knew there would still be tons of people around when the day got going.
Desiring a more intimate experience, I woke up at 3:30 a.m. on the morning of my birthday to get ready and begin my journey to the Shinto shrine. I arrived around 6 a.m., and much to my delight, there were very few visitors there on the chilly, slightly rainy morning. I wandered my way through the ethereal, dewy atmosphere for hours — appreciating the surroundings, taking photos, and being genuinely shocked I was standing in such a spiritually iconic destination. By the time I'd accomplished my goal of reaching the mountaintop with views over Kyoto, Fushimi Inari had officially earned its spot as one of my favorite shrines I've visited around the world.
2. Experiencing cherry blossom season
The natural wonder of the Sakura or cherry blossom season attracts approximately 63 million tourists per year. Many people will plan a whole trip to Japan around cherry blossom viewing. Most sources will tell you that this magical window of time strictly occurs for only a few weeks from the end of March to early April.
While it's true that this is prime time for seeing the pink flowers in all their glory, it is fully possible to catch a glimpse a little earlier or later than that. I managed to witness plum blossoms at the very end of February and even a few cherries in March. There is a touristy element to this activity, and you will be surrounded by visitors no matter where you check out the phenomenon, but there is a reason why it is such a popular thing to do.
The blossom season in Japan truly took my breath away. I spent most of it in Kyoto, and even in that one city alone, there was such a variety of spots to appreciate the vivid flowers. Nijō Castle was a great spot to visit, and it combined both cultural significance and gorgeous views. However, my absolute favorite location for taking photos among the foliage was Jonangu Shrine. Cotton-candy pink flowers surrounded endless paths.
3. Dining on luxury sushi at a conveyor belt restaurant
Japan is far from being one of the most underrated destinations for foodies on the planet — everyone far and wide knows that this country has mastered the art of delectable cuisine. It's also, of course, known for its sushi. There are an estimated 30,000 places to indulge in the dish across the country. During my time exploring Japan, I was continually re-impressed with how fresh and tasty the fish could be for such an affordable price.
While I loved every dining establishment from Tokyo to Kobe, there was one place that was so incredible that it burned itself into my brain, and I still crave it over a year later. It was a high-end conveyor belt sushi restaurant in the heart of Kyoto called Kaiten Sushi Ginza Onodera. Even though conveyor belt sushi comes off as a cheap experience, this spot knows how to make it feel luxurious. My favorites ended up being the scorched salmon, eel, and the bluefin fatty tuna nigiri.
I actually dined here a second time after the first one was so good. Kaiten Sushi Ginza has locations worldwide, but each one has a distinct flair, and many have been awarded Michelin stars. While the Kyoto branch is still waiting on that honor, I'd petition for it to receive one as soon as possible. It's the ideal dining experience for an introvert and is surprisingly reasonable for such excellent food.
4. Spending Chinese New Year in Kobe
When I planned to visit Japan for my birthday in February, I had no idea that Chinese New Year celebrations would land right in the middle of the trip. I genuinely discovered the timing overlap while waiting to board my flight. Unlike many Western holidays, this week-long public celebration doesn't have a fixed date and happens sometime during winter every year. During my trip in 2024, it happened to start on February 10th.
The festivities for this event are major in Japan and especially in spots with a large Chinese population. Much to my glee, I was right outside one of the biggest Chinese hubs in Japan, the city of Kobe. Though it's most known for its rich Kobe beef, the Chinese New Year is a big deal around here as well.
To commemorate the Year of the Wood Dragon, I took the train from Kyoto to Kobe for the day. The joy and merriment were palpable as soon as I arrived. Everywhere I looked, I saw smiling faces, delicious street food around every corner, bright red decorations hanging from the buildings, and performers in dragon costumes weaving through the crowds. It was an honor to be part of such a cultural celebration firsthand and something I'll never forget.
5. Meeting friendly deer in Nara
As someone who grew up in upstate New York, I always thought of deer as terrified creatures that you had to watch out for while driving. The notion of getting within 50 feet of a deer without it bolting into the woods was pretty much inconceivable. However, there is a very special city in Japan located less than an hour from Kyoto called Nara, where that's not the case.
This destination has gained fame over the years for having a herd of deer that are completely the opposite of the petrified ones in New York. Within the confines of the city's massive Nara Park, visitors will find 1,300 very personable deer freely wandering the grounds. There are vendors all around selling stacks of wafers for just a few Yen, and you can offer them to the deer to sweeten them up to you.
They'll even politely bow in exchange for a taste of the morsel. I relished getting the chance to experience animals where they're happy and free in an open environment. Nara delivered in both those departments. Besides the deer, this Japanese city has a really gorgeous temple in the park as well.
6. Wandering the alleyways of Omoide Yokocho in Tokyo
There is just something about a tight alleyway lined with tempting places to eat and drink that I love. While there are tight corners like this all over the country, one of the most well-known is Omoide Tokocho in Tokyo. Also whimsically known as Memory Lane in English, this quaint street is located in the bustling Shinjuku neighborhood right near the train station.
In the evenings along its narrow path, you'll discover 60 different eateries with grub like yakitori-style grilled meat skewers, ramen, and sushi. There are also plenty of bars where you can quickly duck in for a drink before walking a couple of steps to the next location. Omoide Tokocho has a very social atmosphere and there is an equal number of tourists and locals around. Even though I was traveling alone as a woman, I found it incredibly easy to make fast friends in this area.
7. Visiting a temple filled with lucky cats
There are few places as equally majestic and adorable as the 15th-century Gōtokuji Temple in Japan. While other places of worship are renowned for their intricate pagodas or gigantic statues, this Buddhist temple, about 40 minutes south of Tokyo's city center, is most recognizable for its hundreds of lucky cat statues in various sizes. It is covered in at least 1,000 of these Maneki Neko statues that are believed to usher in good luck in life and business.
By far the coolest part for me was that visitors could buy their own cat, write their wishes on it, and place it among the army of other luck-bringing statues. The smaller ones were very affordable at just 300¥ or $2 each, but the bigger ones could be up to 5,000¥ or close $35. I suppose the bigger the cat, the more potent the good fortune. Of course, I did purchase myself a cat statue to bolster my own luck, and it is still probably at the temple to this day (signed Sky Ariella if you ever want to go on a treasure hunt).
While this feels like a fun attraction, it's still important to be respectful and keep in mind all the essential rules for visiting shrines in Japan. For example, although it's not explicitly required, it's often preferred that guests dress modestly during their visit. You should also refrain from taking photos inside buildings or being too loud, and always be mindful of people visiting for worship purposes.
8. Treating myself at Kyoto's Nishiki Market
No matter where I'm traveling around the globe, I always try to find a local market where I can take myself on a little impromptu food tour. That's why spending an afternoon indulging in the diverse array of foods at Nishiki Market in Kyoto was an absolute must for me. This foodie heaven originally opened its doors all the way back in 1615, making it over four centuries old.
Technically, that means you're getting top-notch food with a side of history when you eat your way through this Japanese market. Unlike many places where you have to avoid getting pick-pocketed at night markets, Japan is extremely safe, and these types of petty crimes are quite rare. That made me feel much more comfortable to aimlessly saunter around, eyeing the offerings, and eventually stopping to grab a bite every few feet.
I tried everything from wagyu gyoza to honeycomb soft serve at this market, and every morsel was divine. If you're not into the idea of picking stalls to try at random, you can always book yourself a tour. On some tours, for example, you'll be escorted around by a knowledgeable guide who is a local from the area and be offered delicious tastings.
9. Hanging out with wild monkeys on a mountaintop
I've been fortunate enough to witness monkeys in their natural habitats quite a few times, from southern Thailand to Bali. To be completely honest, though, those guys were kind of terrifying. Tourists were warned about how they'd happily steal from your bag if you're not paying attention or even get mean when you look them in the eye. That's why I was a bit cautious when I heard about the Monkey Park in the mountain tops of Arashiyama.
This is a haven for free-roaming macaque monkeys of varying sizes and ages. To my surprise, the monkeys you can hang out with in Japan were very different. Approximately 120 of them in total call the nature around the park their home, and they were much more cordial than most of the other primates I've encountered. Visitors must keep a healthy distance from the monkeys outside this building to avoid disturbing them, but you can definitely get close enough to appreciate the elegant creatures.
There's an element of fun role reversal at this attraction, too. They have a cage-like building where tourists go inside and purchase small snacks to feed all the waiting monkeys outside through the bars. As an animal lover, this was by far the most memorable part. I'll never forget handing a peanut to an impatiently outstretched tiny monkey hand.
10. Trying Wagyu steak from a professional
Red meat has never been my go-to food. I'm not the person who craves a steak when they want to treat themselves to a fancy meal. Even so, I knew that the esteemed wagyu beef was in a different league and wanted to try it while I was in the country of origin.
Wagyu is actually just a breed of cow from Japan that has extra fat cells between its muscular tissue. That's what gives it that signature marbled look in the cut and a taste that's like nothing else in the world. As such, it's become a gourmet delicacy in Japan and around the world. After much research into the local options, I ended up visiting an intimate little joint called Yakiniku Steak Iwai in Kyoto.
Since it was a weeknight, I was one of the only people there, and I got to watch the talented chef cook up the wagyu right in front of me. At first glance, I was a little worried it would be too underdone for my tastes. He knew exactly what he was doing, though, because I savored every single bite of this meal, it was unbelievable.
11. Visiting my first Don Quijote
If you think the massive Walmart superstores in the United States are overwhelming, you're going to have to prepare yourself before entering a Don Quijote in Japan. This chain of multi-floored mega shopping centers has more than 600 locations scattered across the country, and they are intense to say the least. From the moment you walk in until you leave, you won't be able to escape the loud music or masses of people hoping to find their favorite Japanese item to take home from their trip.
While all this might sound off-putting, Don Quijote belongs on every visitor's Japan itinerary because it is such a one-of-a-kind place with tons of gems to uncover amongst the aisles. There is everything from makeup, skincare, and clothing to Japanese snacks, electronics, and toys. I ended up making so many purchases here that my checked bag was half full of items from the Don Quijote store.
12. Taking photos at an otherworldly art exhibit
There are so many epic attractions in every corner of Japan, but I think one of the very best for travel photographers and families is teamLab Planets in the capital city of Tokyo. This immersive art gallery makes you feel like you're stepping out of the confines of reality for a moment. It consists of four exhibition rooms inside and another two outside that are each completely unique from one another. As of 2025, they have recently opened a few new exhibits as well.
When I visited, one room was filled up to my calves with water and had colorful, holographic fish swimming around everywhere. Another was completely packed with iridescent hanging lights that created a sort of stellar purgatory effect. Every space was so different from any other art installation or museum I've ever visited, and it made my photographer soul endlessly elated. Besides those few previews, I'd recommend going into the experience blind without looking too much further into what each room will entail — because the surprise is half of the fun.
13. Getting charms and fortunes from temples
Most countries have customary items that make memorable souvenirs for visitors. Whether it be a bottle of wine, a block of cheese, or even a particular style of jewelry. While several traditional items can make for unforgettable keepsakes from a Japan trip, the one that really won me over was the fortune machines. This is known as pulling an "omikuji," and it can either result in a positive reading or a negative one that you hang up nearby or on the machine to cast it away.
Everybody knows about Japan's unique vending machine culture, but fewer people are aware of these little fortune tellers you can find at temples and randomly out on the streets. I admit that I became slightly addicted to peeping in on my fortune whenever I came across one. To this day, though, I still hold onto many of the fortunes I received and cherish them.
14. Witnessing Mount Fuji with my own eyes
Despite growing up amongst the towering Catskill Mountains in New York, I was still star-struck when I came face-to-face with Mount Fuji in Japan. Not only is it gorgeous, but the mountain has really become a cultural symbol of the country. Standing at over 12,000 feet high, it is the tallest mountain peak in Japan and was even larger than I'd envisioned in my mind. I could barely even make out the top of it because it was all the way up in the clouds.
To make the experience even more special, I joined an organized Mount Fuji Day Trip. It took us by bus to some of the best places to view Mount Fuji in the winter, including Lake Kawaguchi and a town called Oshino Hakkai. Beyond just getting amazing glimpses of the mountain, this comprehensive day trip came with an amazing homemade lunch of eel and other regional specialties.