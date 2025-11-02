These Two Fast-Growing Cities Ranked As The Best Places To Live In America For 2025
Deciding what city to call home isn't always so clear-cut. For some, it's about finding a hub for their industry, while those who work remotely may prioritize a lower cost of living and mostly sunny skies. Gone are the days when cultural capitals like New York and Los Angeles were the default choice for new grads hoping to kickstart their careers. These days, more cities are on the "map" than ever before.
According to a recent survey from Clever Offers, which polled 1,000 Americans, Nashville and Tampa tied for the most desirable place to live in America. Clever Offers also asked respondents what criteria are important in deciding the "best" place to live. Sixty-seven percent of respondents said that good weather matters, followed by low crime rates, low cost of living, low housing costs, natural beauty, and low taxes. As for what makes a city less desirable, factors like high crime rates, high cost of living, high taxes, bad weather, expensive housing, bad infrastructure, and too much traffic were the biggest deterrents.
From the Dolly Parton Bar in Nashville to Tampa's scenic Riverwalk, it's no surprise these two cities made the cut. Nashville is the home of the country music industry, offering residents and travelers world-renowned venues like the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame, which includes the Taylor Swift Education Center. For Tampa, beautiful beaches, year-round warm weather, and reasonably priced homes for sale make it easy to envision building a life here, whether solo or with a family.
Things to do in Tampa
This is Tampa's second consecutive year at the top of Clever Offer's list of The Best (and Worst) Places to Live in 2025, and for good reason. According Clever Offers' findings, median home prices in Tampa are considerably more affordable than those in other coastal cities like Miami or even Seattle. The median price of a home for sale in Tampa costs $370,000 compared to $590,000 in Miami and $905,000 in Los Angeles.
The climate is another major draw for Americans considering a move to Tampa, and there's no shortage of beaches nearby where you can spend your weekends. Ben T. Davis Beach and Cypress Point Park are just minutes away for residents, while famous Clearwater Beach — with its white, powdery sand and sparkling waters — is only a short drive away. Beyond the beaches, the city's many bars, restaurants, and cafes offer al fresco dining, and hotspots like Craft Tampa and Lower Deck are almost always packed with patrons.
If you're thinking of making the move to Tampa, visiting is a good first step. The nearest airports to fly into from out of state are the Tampa International Airport (TPA) and St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport (PIE). If you plan to mostly stick to downtown Tampa and Ybor City, public transit is pretty reliable. However, to explore nearby attractions like Tampa's best-kept natural secret, a historic Florida park with rapids, wildlife, and scenic trails, having your own set of wheels is ideal. Accommodations run from high-end hotels like The Tampa EDITION to charming boutique hotels like Hotel Haya.
Things to do in Nashville
Nashville might not be able to compete with Tampa's sunny skies, but when it comes to greenways, street art, and a wealth of live performance venues, it's easy to see why so many Americans dream of making the move to Music City. For young professionals or anyone not quite ready to retreat to the suburbs, Nashville offers the best of both worlds. There are plenty of museums and historical attractions, like The Parthenon, while public parks and hiking trails provide a welcome reprieve from the city's busier pace.
It's worth noting that while many respondents found Nashville a desirable place to live, the cost of living and crime rates gave some pause. The price for a new home averages around $470,000, which is just above the national median. It's doable, but buyers might have to compromise on square footage, location, or layout or else look for something located in the city's suburbs.
Thinking of making the move to Nashville? Plan a visit first to get a feel for the city and the different neighborhoods. Fly into Nashville International Airport (BNA) and then take a taxi or rideshare to your hotel. Nashville is a fairly walkable city; however, it's always an option to rent a car at the airport. As for where to stay, the upscale Four Seasons Nashville is a luxurious escape with a rooftop spa and private music city experiences. You'll find that most hotels in Nashville are located downtown or in the Midtown and Music Row areas.