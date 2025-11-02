These Two Fast-Growing Cities Ranked As The Best Places To Live In America For 2025

Deciding what city to call home isn't always so clear-cut. For some, it's about finding a hub for their industry, while those who work remotely may prioritize a lower cost of living and mostly sunny skies. Gone are the days when cultural capitals like New York and Los Angeles were the default choice for new grads hoping to kickstart their careers. These days, more cities are on the "map" than ever before.

According to a recent survey from Clever Offers, which polled 1,000 Americans, Nashville and Tampa tied for the most desirable place to live in America. Clever Offers also asked respondents what criteria are important in deciding the "best" place to live. Sixty-seven percent of respondents said that good weather matters, followed by low crime rates, low cost of living, low housing costs, natural beauty, and low taxes. As for what makes a city less desirable, factors like high crime rates, high cost of living, high taxes, bad weather, expensive housing, bad infrastructure, and too much traffic were the biggest deterrents.

From the Dolly Parton Bar in Nashville to Tampa's scenic Riverwalk, it's no surprise these two cities made the cut. Nashville is the home of the country music industry, offering residents and travelers world-renowned venues like the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame, which includes the Taylor Swift Education Center. For Tampa, beautiful beaches, year-round warm weather, and reasonably priced homes for sale make it easy to envision building a life here, whether solo or with a family.