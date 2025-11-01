West Virginia's 'Gateway To The Mountains' Is A Fairytale Town With Friendly Vibes And Riverfront Views
The Appalachian state of West Virginia is an outdoor lover's paradise. Within its borders, you'll find 36 state parks, nine state forests, six national parks, and three extensive rail trails. This opens up a near-endless array of adventures, from hiking the mountain trails of Kumbrabow State Forest to whitewater rafting on one of the world's oldest rivers at New River Gorge. Hidden between these unspoiled landscapes are charming small towns like Capon Bridge, whose location near West Virginia's eastern border has earned it the nickname "The Gateway to the Mountains."
Capon Bridge is built along the Cacapon River to the west of Bear Garden Mountain. The area was first settled in 1738 by Joseph Edwards and James Caudy, who founded the Buffalo Farm where George Washington stayed during his early surveying trips. Fort Edwards was established during the French and Indian War and was the site of the 1756 Mercer's Massacre, one of the conflict's most significant battles. The town grew through the 19th century as a major river crossing and stopping point along the Northwest Turnpike and was officially incorporated in 1902.
While Capon Bridge's scenic surroundings make it feel secluded, it's not actually hard to get there. The town is about a two-hour drive west of Washington, D.C., the closest major transportation hub. It's also in easy reach of regional historic landmarks, located about 50 miles west of Harper's Ferry, one of the most important towns in American history. This makes it an easy inclusion on any historic Appalachian tour, though there's also plenty to do and see right in Capon Bridge itself.
Capon Bridge offers entertainment and small town charm
There's more to do in Capon Bridge than you'd expect for a town of around 400 people. The Capon Bridge Museum is a great place to start. It opened in 2024 to commemorate the 250th anniversary of Hampshire County. Its exhibits include unique artifacts like Samuel Cooper's surveyor's desk and the old post office window. For military history, head to the Fort Edwards Visitors Center, where you can see artifacts recovered from the now-dismantled fort. The site also has a reconstructed stockade and a colonial kitchen garden of plants that would have been used in 18th-century homesteads. Fort Edwards is open for tours on Saturdays from late June through early October, and you can check their calendar for upcoming reenactment events.
The people make the place in Capon Bridge, which is known for its friendly, welcoming atmosphere. The River House is a hub for the local creative community. Stop in on Thursday through Sunday afternoons for coffee and fresh pastries or check their calendar of concerts, open mics, and workshops, which are held both inside and on their outdoor stage overlooking the Cacapon River. This includes events like the River House Fall Art Fling, a September festival combining live music, regional beer and wine, and an auction of work by local artists.
Every June, the River House hosts the two-day Cacapon Riverfest, a free event with live music and activities like boat races and a rock skipping contest. Late September is Capon Bridge's annual Founders Day Festival, a celebration of music, crafts, and history that includes a car show and lumberjack competition. You'll also find independent businesses like Farmer's Daughter, a grocer and butcher that serves what locals describe as "the best burger you will ever eat."
Enjoy nature in Capon Bridge
The Cacapon River that flows through Capon Bridge is most visitors' first stop for nature views. It's overlooked by the green metal truss bridge that shares the town's name and is itself a historic landmark, relatively unchanged since its construction in 1933. The Cacapon River's clean water gives it a thriving population of bass, crappies, and other fish. Ruritan Park is both an excellent fishing spot and has a sandy shoreline ideal for swimming and tubing. You do need to be a Ruritan Club member to use the park, but a family membership only costs $25. The Edwards Run wildlife management area is another popular spot for fishing and hunting and is stocked with trout from February through May.
As the town's nickname implies, there are several mountains to explore around Capon Bridge. The best-known is Ice Mountain Preserve, which is named for its unique refrigeration effect. Ice inside its talus stays frozen through the summer, creating a habitat for rare boreal plants like Canada mayflower and dwarf dogwood. Ice Mountain is also a breeding habitat for warblers and thrushes and home to mammals like minks, otters, and coyotes. The preserve is open for guided hikes on Saturdays most of the year, though they do ask visitors to schedule their trip about a month in advance.
Other nearby natural areas don't require pre-booking. North of town, Cacapon Resort State Park has over 23 miles of hiking trails as well as fishing lakes, a golf course, and a clay shooting range. To the south, you'll find the 8,000-acre Short Mountain Wildlife Area and the northern portion of George Washington National Forest, both of which have campsites, fishing areas, and extensive hiking trails. Whatever your preferred outdoor fun, you'll find somewhere to enjoy it around Capon Bridge.