West Virginia's 'Gateway To The Mountains' Is A Fairytale Town With Friendly Vibes And Riverfront Views

The Appalachian state of West Virginia is an outdoor lover's paradise. Within its borders, you'll find 36 state parks, nine state forests, six national parks, and three extensive rail trails. This opens up a near-endless array of adventures, from hiking the mountain trails of Kumbrabow State Forest to whitewater rafting on one of the world's oldest rivers at New River Gorge. Hidden between these unspoiled landscapes are charming small towns like Capon Bridge, whose location near West Virginia's eastern border has earned it the nickname "The Gateway to the Mountains."

Capon Bridge is built along the Cacapon River to the west of Bear Garden Mountain. The area was first settled in 1738 by Joseph Edwards and James Caudy, who founded the Buffalo Farm where George Washington stayed during his early surveying trips. Fort Edwards was established during the French and Indian War and was the site of the 1756 Mercer's Massacre, one of the conflict's most significant battles. The town grew through the 19th century as a major river crossing and stopping point along the Northwest Turnpike and was officially incorporated in 1902.

While Capon Bridge's scenic surroundings make it feel secluded, it's not actually hard to get there. The town is about a two-hour drive west of Washington, D.C., the closest major transportation hub. It's also in easy reach of regional historic landmarks, located about 50 miles west of Harper's Ferry, one of the most important towns in American history. This makes it an easy inclusion on any historic Appalachian tour, though there's also plenty to do and see right in Capon Bridge itself.