The Gem Of California's Gold Country Is A Town In The Sierra Nevada Foothills With Fun Shops And Restaurants
Stretching across the western foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, Gold Country is hands down one of California's most underrated mountainous regions. Although nearly two centuries have passed since the mid-1800s Gold Rush, the treasures of this historic period can still be seen today. Many long-abandoned Mother Lode mining sites now serve as recreation areas and former gold-mining hubs — such as the chilly ghost town of Bodie and Volcano, a tiny gold rush town full of old-world inns — draw tourists from far and wide.
Copperopolis is another cherished gem of California's Gold Country. However, since the community sprang up in the region in 1860 — just a few years after the Gold Rush fizzled out — its heyday was rife with a different kind of boom. As its name suggests, Copperopolis staked its claim in copper, serving as one of the nation's key mineral suppliers for bullets and shells during the Civil War.
You can sift through Copperopolis' storied past with a stroll through the town square, which teems with boutique shops, restaurants, and other fun haunts. The Gateway Hotel is perched right in the heart of the seemingly frozen-in-time plaza. The stately hotel boasts exceptional reviews online for its overall atmosphere and amenities, which include complimentary Wi-Fi and parking. Out-of-towners can fly into the nearby Stockton Metropolitan Airport (SCK). Located in California's affordable riverside hub of Stockton, just west of town, the small airport offers direct flights to Las Vegas and Phoenix. The larger Sacramento International Airport (SMF) is also only about a two-hour drive away.
Copperopolis' best shops and eats
Lined with old-fashioned storefronts and an undeniable Wild West facade, Copperopolis' downtown plaza feels like a step back in time. But the Town Square at Copper Valley, as it's formally known, actually sprang up far more recently. Peruse the shops that line the charming plaza. Thumb through the many instruments at the Guitar Gods School of Music, or snag outdoor essentials at Gateway Adventure Co. You can even enjoy an afternoon of pampering at Annie's Day Spa and Boutique.
Pick up a pick-me-up at Copper's Java House, or tuck into savory fare at Griff's BBQ & Grill — a top-rated pick on Tripadvisor. Craving something more on the Italian side? Grab a few gold rush-inspired slices at Gold Dust Pizza, which also serves up calzones, sandwiches, and other finger-licking staples.
You can also submerge yourself in the history of Copperopolis, or Copper as it's called by locals, over at Ira's Old Corner Saloon on Main Street. The historic tavern has housed a saloon since its founding in 1862. Venture up the street to see a few other snapshots of the past, including the first school bell in town and an 1830s cannon. Be sure to head around the corner to Copperopolis Park to see various mining equipment from the days of ore.
Tackle the great outdoors of Copperopolis
A scenic reservoir retreat can be found south of town. Featuring four channels that resemble an "x" shape, the beautiful Lake Tulloch offers much to explore. The loch boasts 55 miles of lush shoreline and more than 1,200 surface acres, making it a local favorite for boating, kayaking, and waterskiing, among other types of watersports. "As a family this is one of the best lakes ... many areas to explore on the water along the valleys," one positive review on Tripadvisor reads.
If you want to camp out right on the shores, the Lake Tulloch RV Campground and Marina, which lies on the southern shore of the reservoir, has more than 100 sites with hookups as well as cabins for rent. There are also plenty of hiking trails to roam if you want to get out and stretch your legs. More water adventures can also be found at the nearby New Melones Lake, which sits about 30 minutes east of Copperopolis. This patch of water spans a good 12,500 surface acres, making it the fourth-largest reservoir in the entire state.
A variety of campgrounds and recreation areas hug this lake, too. Some of the other must-see sites in this neck of the woods include the Mark Twain Cabin, which is a replica built to commemorate the rustic abode where the esteemed novelist stayed and was inspired to write his short story, "The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County," originally published in 1865. If you don't mind driving, Moaning Caverns Adventure Park is about 30 minutes further out and is top-rated online.