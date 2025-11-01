The Gem Of California's Gold Country Is A Town In The Sierra Nevada Foothills With Fun Shops And Restaurants

Stretching across the western foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, Gold Country is hands down one of California's most underrated mountainous regions. Although nearly two centuries have passed since the mid-1800s Gold Rush, the treasures of this historic period can still be seen today. Many long-abandoned Mother Lode mining sites now serve as recreation areas and former gold-mining hubs — such as the chilly ghost town of Bodie and Volcano, a tiny gold rush town full of old-world inns — draw tourists from far and wide.

Copperopolis is another cherished gem of California's Gold Country. However, since the community sprang up in the region in 1860 — just a few years after the Gold Rush fizzled out — its heyday was rife with a different kind of boom. As its name suggests, Copperopolis staked its claim in copper, serving as one of the nation's key mineral suppliers for bullets and shells during the Civil War.

You can sift through Copperopolis' storied past with a stroll through the town square, which teems with boutique shops, restaurants, and other fun haunts. The Gateway Hotel is perched right in the heart of the seemingly frozen-in-time plaza. The stately hotel boasts exceptional reviews online for its overall atmosphere and amenities, which include complimentary Wi-Fi and parking. Out-of-towners can fly into the nearby Stockton Metropolitan Airport (SCK). Located in California's affordable riverside hub of Stockton, just west of town, the small airport offers direct flights to Las Vegas and Phoenix. The larger Sacramento International Airport (SMF) is also only about a two-hour drive away.